Dr. Kafeel Khan's Long-Awaited Justice
The hero of Gorakhpur's hospital tragedy says he's happy he no longer bears the label of "murderer".
09/30/2019 5:28 AMupdated: 09/30/2019 3:39 PM
116 comments
Afrar S.11/03/2019 17:13
Such ke sath allah hota h apko to chootna hi tha
Anu P.11/03/2019 09:18
Ye brut India kya jhut likhne pe amada hai The report says that two of the inquiries are still pending and he has been found guilty of spreading lies about the committee report
Raj K.11/02/2019 03:36
Kyo ise permot kar rhe ho
Zeeshan S.11/01/2019 02:36
Keep doing the great work brother, We all know the reality
ರಾಘವ್ ಮ.10/31/2019 04:12
Shakal se chindi chor hai CHUTYA
Bhupendra S.10/30/2019 12:07
Hats off u sir but jo banda inquiry officer tha vo hindu tha .......thats why hindus are great ...Pakistan m kisi hindu ko aisa insaaf mil pata? I don't think so
Vishal M.10/28/2019 04:10
But what about the private practice 😠😠where is your responsibility ?
Tejas A.10/26/2019 18:18
And public of UP still want bhagwa brigade 😢😢
Mondeep R.10/26/2019 14:33
Hospital administration is the guilty. A doctor is not guilty of medical payments.
Bappi D.10/24/2019 02:34
this is sad but some is to be made accountable for such crisis.
Soumyak B.10/23/2019 15:36
He was a life saviour rather than a murderer. The hospital doesn't belong to him so how can I blame a single person of negligence when paperwork's are Crystal clear stating the non-payment of outstanding amount to the supplier that lead to stoppage of further supply... who's going to compensate his tarnished image and family cutoffs for 2 yrs.....Hardin kaa hisaab mangna chahiye... if he files a petition of Defamation then UP Govt will lose the case ...so why do u do such acts for which you had to compensate later... don't forget compensation ka paisa bhi Public money Hain.. public jawab maang sakti hain
Ashish S.10/23/2019 12:32
Dekh
Manju N.10/22/2019 16:58
Bc ye poltics mc apna bank balance maintain kartey hai kisika beta mare ya koi parivar ka sandyas yogi gand me kinda hai na to achee govt me de na ki apnee khoojlee puree kar bjp ne tujey mukam diya hai o nibha na ke hindhu muslim or jaatee bhend kar🙏
Priyank U.10/22/2019 04:49
Muh me ram, bagal me chhuri
Kenny L.10/18/2019 07:34
I hope people remember he is an INDIAN man ..
Sudip S.10/18/2019 04:29
Everything if fine...but who suggested him on his looks...the Jazz Dot and spiked hair??
Niten S.10/16/2019 07:05
Great doctor and really inocent
Vijay A.10/15/2019 16:48
Ye JB se gya koi nhi mara h
Avi C.10/15/2019 14:05
We need more like him .
Saheb M.10/14/2019 10:35
Yogi ne apna iljam dr. Kafeel k sr lga diya tha