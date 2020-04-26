Essential Workers Share Their Lockdown Stories

UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Andrew M.04/27/2020 05:07
Everyday I see a bunch of idiots who blame those walking around putting themselves and others at risk. They think themselves the best informed and their PM smart. The homemade mask sold thru a monkey baath does not filter any virus and the informed tell you to avoid touching surfaces where the virus might have landed. In truth there is no guaranteed protection from any viral attack you can but wait for it to come to terms with the host. Weakened systems will always remain vulnerable to any flu that advances. Albert Camus spoke of Common Decency being the only way to address The Plague for one never knew who would succumb even with the greatest care. That is where we failed. Attacking people of one Faith as harbingers of doom and egging an illiterate population to act by attacking those as a solution. Declaring a complete lockdown on all movement and social interaction out of the blue saying you could die if a person was not a grave's distance away from you. The informed snobs getting off cars and circling around to keep that distancing and then going and buying things with hands in touch with every surface. Those on daily wages or low monthly wages in shared accommodations having no money to feed themselves or distance themselves not allowed to go home to be with their families when it is a matter of life and death. Then a herd singing Hallelujah to the saviour come off the streets who plays Robbin Hood with Government Employees depriving them of their earnings for some unknown harebrained scheme as clapping hands while securing a full page ad. This is the actual state of affairs that no one will or can talk about Bharat Mata Ki Jai
Pawan V.04/26/2020 17:32
👏
Devendra B.04/26/2020 11:25
Brut please research it's already proven by 13ft long travel of virus by officials lab reports I need your help also in some another issue
हर्ष श.04/26/2020 09:04
Hmm.....now even non essential workers can open their shops in residential societies. Soon, office goers too will be allowed to go out and do their daily timings and shifts. Eventually, most of us will be heroes or heroines when working bravely in Corona affected cities, towns or villages. 😊
Brut India04/24/2020 17:03
Delivery professionals are also risking their lives during this pandemic. Hear from one here: