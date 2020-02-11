back

Fit And Fabulous, Meet Kiran Dembla

In her 30s, she felt trapped in her body and mind. In her 40s, she’s a ripped bodybuilder, a hot shot celebrity trainer, and a fitness guru. Kiran Dembla spoke to Brut India about transforming her life through fitness. 💪😎

02/11/2020 11:35 AMupdated: 02/12/2020 11:03 AM
  • 655.8k
  • 586

Changing India

344 comments

  • Dilshad K.
    an hour

    woo good

  • Daxa R.
    an hour

    👌👌👌👍👍👍

  • Noorulain S.
    an hour

    A woman with so much muscle looks as weird as a man with too much muscle 🙄 God knows why people overdo the whole fitness thing!

  • Akash D.
    2 hours

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MF9k_QdBiOw&list=LLP1DCwoaySGCXEdp2X4-6hQ&index=2&t=0s [Kiran Dembla at TEDx talks]

  • Sulma I.
    3 hours

    😱

  • Koushik V.
    4 hours

    inspiration! 😜

  • Panchali P.
    5 hours

    Wow... What an inspiration u r 👏 👏 👏 👏 Too good... God bless you

  • Yusra M.
    7 hours

    .

  • Jumana S.
    7 hours

    m impressed

  • Rupali V.
    7 hours

    Wow. I m really impressed with ur decision at ur that age. truly inspiring to youngsters. i shared ur this post on my wall.

  • Naima A.
    7 hours

    Wow. Masha Allah. ❤

  • Atul R.
    7 hours

    Iski awaz sunke he pta chl rha h kitne steroids liye h isne

  • Abhishek U.
    7 hours

    ,

  • Saket K.
    8 hours

    Good work team brut

  • Jeevanand S.
    8 hours

    Macha watch it

  • Suhasini J.
    8 hours

    You are amazing. I appreciate ur hard work. Wonderful u r !!!

  • Zoh E.
    8 hours

    U look like a man😠

  • Suma E.
    8 hours

    Hats off to u madam. U r an inspiration ,to all who want to achieve anything.

  • شعيب ع.
    8 hours

    Sirf ek he alfaaz... zabardast madam

  • An'am W.
    8 hours

    This is simply amazing 👍