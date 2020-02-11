back
Fit And Fabulous, Meet Kiran Dembla
In her 30s, she felt trapped in her body and mind. In her 40s, she’s a ripped bodybuilder, a hot shot celebrity trainer, and a fitness guru. Kiran Dembla spoke to Brut India about transforming her life through fitness. 💪😎
02/11/2020 11:35 AMupdated: 02/12/2020 11:03 AM
