Giving Fat a Chance, Are We There Yet?
Ameya Nagarajan and Pallavi Nath talk about dating, sex, weight loss and unpack the challenges of being fat women in India. They deep dive into the body positivity movement on their Fat. So? podcast. Season 2 is now available.
10/10/2020 6:57 AM
64 comments
Pranjal D.2 days
Im fat aswell.....an open invitation to ailments.....not at all a topic to be celebrated.....
Kenny L.2 days
Stop promoting extra fat and laziness... Being fit is good for health.. Being ripped is too much work...
Rahul B.2 days
Thats all ok about what you said...but obesity is one of the major cause of Cardiovascular disease.Being fat is ok but atleast fat people should do exercise to lead a healthy life without any cardiovascular problems....same also apply for skinny people.
Er V.2 days
Thanks for all the gyan. Be realistic & don't expect handsome dudes to like you. On the contrary expecting someone of your plus size to like you is pragmatic. Men are entitled to their choices too. Keep liking your plus sized bodies !!
Nayak S.3 days
It’s not about being fat or thin . I think it is all about being healthy and having individuals choice. Everyone’s body is different and we should all remain fit and healthy and respect each other.
Yusuf Z.4 days
First of all please don't show being fat as a symbol of being empower or being something you should feel proud of. Totally condemned people who body shame other people instead of helping them out in life and because of which the victim itself tend to develop a defence mechanism as something which is not good to be considered as something perfect because they know if they don't do so the outside world will swallow their confidence until there's nothing left. It's a serious problem. There are serious risk associated with being fat. Excess weight may increase the risk for many health problems, including, type 2 diabetes,high blood pressure heart disease and strokes certain types of cancer, sleep apnea osteoarthritis, fatty liver disease, kidney disease, pregnancy problems, such as high blood sugar during pregnancy, high blood pressure, and increased risk for cesarean delivery (C-section). The problem with being fat should be considered as serious issue and should be addressed in a proper manner.
Paro M.4 days
Fat pigs
Salma S.4 days
Self love is good...n I respect their decision ....ultimately it's your body..and its your decision whether to lose that extra pounds of body fat or not ?.....but being ignorant is sheer nonsense...I guess....because its not about looking slim n trim ...instead it's about the unhealthy life style n future health complications .
Akbar A.4 days
🙄🙄🙄
Swaroopa A.5 days
I love the spirit of these beautiful women’s the way thy have put themselves n have nt forgotten their real me who thy really are they are the most beautiful women in n out stay blessed 💙
Abhi A.5 days
This is the mentality of left ideology people. They will put whole society in danger. Science is so RW 😂
Abhi A.5 days
Can she say same thing in front of Dr when Dr tell him to lose weight because of cholesterol or other issues?? 😂
Shrinkhala D.5 days
Selling obesity and overconfidence ??? When you're okay and don't give 2 flying fucks when people CALL you fat, that's when you have a strong self esteem but when you're okay BEING fat then you're a lazy ass who hides beneath tags of body shaming.Your body is a gift, the only choice to respect is by becoming healthy not by constructing a stupid self image to prove the world and pleading them to accept your FAT. The world will accept you not your fat. You and your body's health should come first not people and their opinions !!
Anas C.5 days
Love yourself and loose the excess weight. Don't body shame but encourage people to loose weight. You not wanting to loose weight is like any other addict refusing to give up their addiction. Obesity is a huge problem around the world. We can't be ok with it.
Wass W.5 days
Someone show the cows to their field.
Potnuru N.5 days
I agree with your views. One should not body shame in any circumstances. That's a big no. But be mindful of the body weight . Their is a bit of balance you need to maintain. If you neglect it, it will have adverse effects on your health. Good luck.
Umlw B.5 days
fat is bad for a human body
Nishanth M.5 days
The comments only show why you should just give the podcast a listen. 🙄
Shakir Q.5 days
Bhardwaj C.5 days
Obiously love urself but fitness & being healthy is nothing to with apperance so simple Qs is all the fitness lover & doctor advice are fool 🤪