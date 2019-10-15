back

Government-Mandated Toilet Selfies Are A Thing

Get your duck face ready! 💋 Some people need to send toilet selfies to the government in return for money.

10/15/2019 4:58 AM
  • 255.8k
  • 49

And even more

  1. Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles

  2. Improving shopping for people with disabilities

  3. Beware of Emma the office worker

  4. How some manicures are toxic

  5. Livestock vs. London living conditions

  6. This doctor says meditation is the way out of stress

36 comments

  • Aneesmk M.
    11/02/2019 13:26

    Bjp govt ka power itna achedin admiyomki diyega bjp😅😅😅

  • Dipanjoy B.
    11/01/2019 05:54

    , sir dkhun

  • Apoorv S.
    10/28/2019 22:26

    Bjp is doing it for political gain , have you gained any favours from turkey yet?

  • Amit B.
    10/26/2019 09:05

    Only for Muslim community not others...

  • Adil S.
    10/18/2019 18:17

    India yet stuck related toilet problems.

  • Habib U.
    10/18/2019 16:42

    😂😂😂😂😂

  • Rajesh G.
    10/18/2019 08:40

    Got something bizarre

  • Fazil A.
    10/17/2019 04:00

    Absolutely fabulous

  • Don S.
    10/17/2019 03:41

    Toilet is must in home for poor people also.

  • Yash J.
    10/16/2019 16:38

    ye try kar tu pakki shadhi hogi teri 😂😂

  • Naval D.
    10/16/2019 10:36

    That’s awesome, soon will be photo if he know cook and cleaning lolz

  • Dinesh U.
    10/16/2019 10:32

    Toilet my selfie late time Sharm atti or bahar khule Mai baith kar karne main nhi atti

  • Susri S.
    10/16/2019 07:55

    Be a man! Earn for yourself, don't send selfie. If want to avail the money under scheme, then has to go through the conditions!

  • Brut India
    10/16/2019 06:37

    The grandmother who didn't wait for anyone to build her a toilet:

  • Talha B.
    10/15/2019 19:56

    Disgusting Indians 🤮

  • Sayan G.
    10/15/2019 19:37

    yehi mauka hai..

  • Abhishek C.
    10/15/2019 17:08

    who’s getting married?

  • Harshit S.
    10/15/2019 14:50

    Desh ko pranam...

  • Gaurav S.
    10/15/2019 09:03

    Only one community get benifit😈

  • Ishaan J.
    10/15/2019 07:59

    FYI this scheme was created by Congress not BJP.