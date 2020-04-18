back

Gurudwaras Worldwide Against The Coronavirus

Here are the many ways in which Gurudwaras are volunteering to help fight Covid-19. 🙏

04/18/2020 8:57 AM
151 comments

  • Swati G.
    04/28/2020 20:10

    RESPECT Only and only Respect to our Sikh Brothers and Sisters helping in difficult times 🙏🙏🙏Jo Bole So Nihal Sasriakaal 🙏🌹🙏🌹🙏🌹🙏🌹

  • Geeta N.
    04/28/2020 04:01

    Great great great social service

  • Suji P.
    04/27/2020 17:59

    They are always first in serving

  • Kawol L.
    04/25/2020 16:24

    Be always bless

  • Jahanara I.
    04/25/2020 15:59

    Great job. 👍🙏

  • Gopal C.
    04/25/2020 12:28

    Waheguru ji

  • Ronel D.
    04/25/2020 09:53

    The humanity of Sikh religion ❤️

  • Jhumpa B.
    04/25/2020 09:13

    I want to visit gurudhawara and attain the langar

  • Premika S.
    04/25/2020 03:01

    Its nice to see humanity is still alive, people r serving the poor n the needy, the Sikh brothers r always at the forefront in any situation ,in any disaster.....they are the true disciples of Guru Nanakji God bless them with good health more energy to fight 💪 any obstacles n their wealth spent on these good work goes on increasing to serve more needy people.

  • Fatema V.
    04/25/2020 02:38

    They believe in working n not just talking hats off to the entire Sikh community

  • Visharath B.
    04/24/2020 16:39

    Brut aapka camera rss ki side bhi leke jao ya wo apko suit ni krta

  • Oneiric R.
    04/24/2020 16:22

    Salute...

  • Jyothi B.
    04/24/2020 13:27

    Respect. Thank you🙏

  • Shrikant B.
    04/24/2020 11:45

    Gurudwaras all around the world are always seen to be distributing food and sikh community are always eager to participate in such activities with No discrimination on the basis of caste ,creed ,colour ,gender . Still to see similar efforts activities by other relegious group .But then why they were targeted ( even by mistake as radical )in US and Europe . I think one of the reason is Not enough publicity of such activities in various medias and difference between them and radicals

  • Padmaja G.
    04/24/2020 10:06

    Great

  • Damini D.
    04/23/2020 20:48

    God bless them 🙏

  • Ayyappa S.
    04/23/2020 17:40

    Please post TTD role in this situation.

  • Prasad J.
    04/23/2020 17:36

    They are the best 🙏🙏🙏

  • Narasimha M.
    04/23/2020 11:28

    Great human services

  • Darshankumar P.
    04/23/2020 09:44

    Super human beings the Sikh brothers are always at the front line to help the needy people around . Gurudoras are the best in the country for them all religions are same