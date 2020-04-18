Gurudwaras Worldwide Against The Coronavirus

UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Coronavirus in India VS US
Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview
Japan's Second Wave Of Covid
Informal Sector Workers Pine For Dignity
Essential Workers Share Their Lockdown Stories
RESPECT Only and only Respect to our Sikh Brothers and Sisters helping in difficult times 🙏🙏🙏Jo Bole So Nihal Sasriakaal 🙏🌹🙏🌹🙏🌹🙏🌹
Great great great social service
They are always first in serving
Be always bless
Great job. 👍🙏
Waheguru ji
The humanity of Sikh religion ❤️
I want to visit gurudhawara and attain the langar
Its nice to see humanity is still alive, people r serving the poor n the needy, the Sikh brothers r always at the forefront in any situation ,in any disaster.....they are the true disciples of Guru Nanakji God bless them with good health more energy to fight 💪 any obstacles n their wealth spent on these good work goes on increasing to serve more needy people.
They believe in working n not just talking hats off to the entire Sikh community
Brut aapka camera rss ki side bhi leke jao ya wo apko suit ni krta
Salute...
Respect. Thank you🙏
Gurudwaras all around the world are always seen to be distributing food and sikh community are always eager to participate in such activities with No discrimination on the basis of caste ,creed ,colour ,gender .
Still to see similar efforts activities by other relegious group .But then why they were targeted ( even by mistake as radical )in US and Europe .
I think one of the reason is Not enough publicity of such activities in various medias and difference between them and radicals
Great
God bless them 🙏
Please post TTD role in this situation.
They are the best 🙏🙏🙏
Great human services
Super human beings the Sikh brothers are always at the front line to help the needy people around . Gurudoras are the best in the country for them all religions are same
151 comments
Swati G.04/28/2020 20:10
RESPECT Only and only Respect to our Sikh Brothers and Sisters helping in difficult times 🙏🙏🙏Jo Bole So Nihal Sasriakaal 🙏🌹🙏🌹🙏🌹🙏🌹
Geeta N.04/28/2020 04:01
Great great great social service
Suji P.04/27/2020 17:59
They are always first in serving
Kawol L.04/25/2020 16:24
Be always bless
Jahanara I.04/25/2020 15:59
Great job. 👍🙏
Gopal C.04/25/2020 12:28
Waheguru ji
Ronel D.04/25/2020 09:53
The humanity of Sikh religion ❤️
Jhumpa B.04/25/2020 09:13
I want to visit gurudhawara and attain the langar
Premika S.04/25/2020 03:01
Its nice to see humanity is still alive, people r serving the poor n the needy, the Sikh brothers r always at the forefront in any situation ,in any disaster.....they are the true disciples of Guru Nanakji God bless them with good health more energy to fight 💪 any obstacles n their wealth spent on these good work goes on increasing to serve more needy people.
Fatema V.04/25/2020 02:38
They believe in working n not just talking hats off to the entire Sikh community
Visharath B.04/24/2020 16:39
Brut aapka camera rss ki side bhi leke jao ya wo apko suit ni krta
Oneiric R.04/24/2020 16:22
Salute...
Jyothi B.04/24/2020 13:27
Respect. Thank you🙏
Shrikant B.04/24/2020 11:45
Gurudwaras all around the world are always seen to be distributing food and sikh community are always eager to participate in such activities with No discrimination on the basis of caste ,creed ,colour ,gender . Still to see similar efforts activities by other relegious group .But then why they were targeted ( even by mistake as radical )in US and Europe . I think one of the reason is Not enough publicity of such activities in various medias and difference between them and radicals
Padmaja G.04/24/2020 10:06
Great
Damini D.04/23/2020 20:48
God bless them 🙏
Ayyappa S.04/23/2020 17:40
Please post TTD role in this situation.
Prasad J.04/23/2020 17:36
They are the best 🙏🙏🙏
Narasimha M.04/23/2020 11:28
Great human services
Darshankumar P.04/23/2020 09:44
Super human beings the Sikh brothers are always at the front line to help the needy people around . Gurudoras are the best in the country for them all religions are same