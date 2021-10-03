back

Home Workout? Meet Kuwar Amritbir Singh

With two fitness records to his name, this 19-year-old now wants to be the next John Abraham. But he plans to do it without ever setting foot in a gym. 💪🏼

03/10/2021 6:57 AM
  • 170.7K
  • 56

39 comments

  • Kaptansingh S.
    6 days

    Good tips

  • Deepak B.
    06/10/2021 02:12

    Hot

  • Surjit S.
    06/10/2021 00:30

    Go Mr. Singh and make India proud 🇮🇳❤️ #F

  • Ekta C.
    05/10/2021 16:46

    https://youtu.be/R1hUPrkPNVQ

  • Harshad K.
    05/10/2021 14:09

    We need to look out for our sikh Brothers in Punjab who's lives are being ruined by Drugs and Substance abuse Epidemic sponsored by Pakistan and ISI. This Young lad is Making a Difference by Promoting Fitness and Well being such people should be promoted on more public platforms. 👍

  • Ben Jackson
    05/10/2021 03:01

  • Mohsin K.
    04/10/2021 08:32

    Staz Singh

  • Karthik C.
    04/10/2021 08:16

    Atmnirbhar Singh 🙌👌

  • Jaggi R.
    04/10/2021 07:03

    keep it up the good work we are proud of you

  • Mamta H.
    04/10/2021 06:56

    Wow... 👍👍👍

  • Ajay D.
    04/10/2021 01:35

    You are Real inspiration ❤️

  • Gowtham B.
    04/10/2021 01:00

    unai pol oruvan

  • Peter P.
    03/10/2021 23:58

    Chonda re

  • Sagar P.
    03/10/2021 21:13

    Be yourself lol

  • Gangadhar S.
    03/10/2021 18:57

    Highly inspiring to younger generation.

  • Aditya T.
    03/10/2021 18:55

    0.58 la kay kartoy ha😁

  • Suchandra V.
    03/10/2021 18:53

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4347719241961423&id=100001701703745

  • Samiir M.
    03/10/2021 18:49

    Your hard work will pay off brother 💐

  • Pamela L.
    03/10/2021 18:04

    He can be better the John

  • Arshee E.
    03/10/2021 13:33

    Fahad Ahmad

