Home Workout? Meet Kuwar Amritbir Singh
With two fitness records to his name, this 19-year-old now wants to be the next John Abraham. But he plans to do it without ever setting foot in a gym. 💪🏼
03/10/2021 6:57 AM
- 170.7K
- 1.8K
- 56
39 comments
Kaptansingh S.6 days
Good tips
Deepak B.06/10/2021 02:12
Hot
Surjit S.06/10/2021 00:30
Go Mr. Singh and make India proud 🇮🇳❤️ #F
Ekta C.05/10/2021 16:46
https://youtu.be/R1hUPrkPNVQ
Harshad K.05/10/2021 14:09
We need to look out for our sikh Brothers in Punjab who's lives are being ruined by Drugs and Substance abuse Epidemic sponsored by Pakistan and ISI. This Young lad is Making a Difference by Promoting Fitness and Well being such people should be promoted on more public platforms. 👍
Ben Jackson05/10/2021 03:01
Mohsin K.04/10/2021 08:32
Staz Singh
Karthik C.04/10/2021 08:16
Atmnirbhar Singh 🙌👌
Jaggi R.04/10/2021 07:03
keep it up the good work we are proud of you
Mamta H.04/10/2021 06:56
Wow... 👍👍👍
Ajay D.04/10/2021 01:35
You are Real inspiration ❤️
Gowtham B.04/10/2021 01:00
unai pol oruvan
Peter P.03/10/2021 23:58
Chonda re
Sagar P.03/10/2021 21:13
Be yourself lol
Gangadhar S.03/10/2021 18:57
Highly inspiring to younger generation.
Aditya T.03/10/2021 18:55
0.58 la kay kartoy ha😁
Suchandra V.03/10/2021 18:53
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4347719241961423&id=100001701703745
Samiir M.03/10/2021 18:49
Your hard work will pay off brother 💐
Pamela L.03/10/2021 18:04
He can be better the John
Arshee E.03/10/2021 13:33
Fahad Ahmad