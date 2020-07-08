How Covid Changed Funerals

#TBT: The deadliest pandemic in modern history
The hydroxychloroquine controversy, explained
The feud over the new stimulus deal, explained
The life of Michelle Obama
Timeline: Trump's prognosis of the COVID-19 crisis
History of the birth control pill
God
Not getting the opportunity to say last goodbye is disheartening 😟not even getting to see your loved ones last time is horrible 🥺 coronovirus has taken a lot from people 😟
We have to go where we actually belong according to our karma.
Heart bleeds 😭
Extremely sad 😥
It's really disheartening. People should take care of themselves and others so that we don't have to see such tragic deaths in future.
Ur people are great 🙏👏👍
This is the worst thing that can ever happen to a departed soul
Very sad and heart wrenching.
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioun
Rest in peace
This is a business they take the organs and dump the bodies wrapped up so nobody can see what’s happened
Wonder how may body organs are missing 😢
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
This really made me cry...heartbreaking 😥
Should not happen with anyone, very heartbreaking...
We’ve got China & it’s CCP to thank for this horrendous situation
India crossed the 2million Mark
Where is the system .iz this an exponential graph that no one can't stop.
Heart wrenching
Salute to the team🙏
China maherban to duniya barbaad
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
24 comments
Tapaswini S.2 days
God
Nisha K.2 days
Not getting the opportunity to say last goodbye is disheartening 😟not even getting to see your loved ones last time is horrible 🥺 coronovirus has taken a lot from people 😟
Srijana S.2 days
We have to go where we actually belong according to our karma.
Asra R.3 days
Heart bleeds 😭
Bella V.3 days
Extremely sad 😥
Javeed A.3 days
It's really disheartening. People should take care of themselves and others so that we don't have to see such tragic deaths in future.
Renuka R.3 days
Ur people are great 🙏👏👍
Subhneet A.3 days
This is the worst thing that can ever happen to a departed soul
Abdul M.3 days
Very sad and heart wrenching.
Abdul M.3 days
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioun Rest in peace
Tom T.3 days
This is a business they take the organs and dump the bodies wrapped up so nobody can see what’s happened
Ants D.3 days
Wonder how may body organs are missing 😢
Soyjen S.3 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Shakilla S.3 days
This really made me cry...heartbreaking 😥
Rajan L.3 days
Should not happen with anyone, very heartbreaking...
Pravin J.3 days
We’ve got China & it’s CCP to thank for this horrendous situation
Aahil B.3 days
India crossed the 2million Mark Where is the system .iz this an exponential graph that no one can't stop.
Krishnendu A.3 days
Heart wrenching
Luchingba R.3 days
Salute to the team🙏
Amita M.3 days
China maherban to duniya barbaad