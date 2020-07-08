back

How Covid Changed Funerals

Heart-wrenching visuals of funerals show how coronavirus has stripped the final journey of its dignity.

08/07/2020 1:27 PM
24 comments

  • Tapaswini S.
    2 days

    God

  • Nisha K.
    2 days

    Not getting the opportunity to say last goodbye is disheartening 😟not even getting to see your loved ones last time is horrible 🥺 coronovirus has taken a lot from people 😟

  • Srijana S.
    2 days

    We have to go where we actually belong according to our karma.

  • Asra R.
    3 days

    Heart bleeds 😭

  • Bella V.
    3 days

    Extremely sad 😥

  • Javeed A.
    3 days

    It's really disheartening. People should take care of themselves and others so that we don't have to see such tragic deaths in future.

  • Renuka R.
    3 days

    Ur people are great 🙏👏👍

  • Subhneet A.
    3 days

    This is the worst thing that can ever happen to a departed soul

  • Abdul M.
    3 days

    Very sad and heart wrenching.

  • Abdul M.
    3 days

    Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioun Rest in peace

  • Tom T.
    3 days

    This is a business they take the organs and dump the bodies wrapped up so nobody can see what’s happened

  • Ants D.
    3 days

    Wonder how may body organs are missing 😢

  • Soyjen S.
    3 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Shakilla S.
    3 days

    This really made me cry...heartbreaking 😥

  • Rajan L.
    3 days

    Should not happen with anyone, very heartbreaking...

  • Pravin J.
    3 days

    We’ve got China & it’s CCP to thank for this horrendous situation

  • Aahil B.
    3 days

    India crossed the 2million Mark Where is the system .iz this an exponential graph that no one can't stop.

  • Krishnendu A.
    3 days

    Heart wrenching

  • Luchingba R.
    3 days

    Salute to the team🙏

  • Amita M.
    3 days

    China maherban to duniya barbaad

