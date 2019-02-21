back
India and China's "Leftover Men" Are Straining Society
The birth ratio of girls versus boys continues to decline in the south, according to new data from the Office of the Registrar General of India. India and China both have a problem with "leftover men", the result of decades of preferring male babies to female babies. 👨👩👦👦👨👩👧
01/29/2019 5:28 AMupdated: 08/28/2020 10:37 AM
28 comments
Ryan K.02/21/2019 19:00
"nearly half of girls get married before adulthood ?" Where the fuck getting these stats from ?
Ebba G.01/30/2019 23:28
37 million more men in India than women
Aravind D.01/30/2019 13:17
leftover la vandhara poram😓😐
Chaudhari P.01/30/2019 05:41
Not in Gujarat, or iss video me sare numbers hi wrong hai,
Romen K.01/30/2019 03:58
Mainly North Indians are the sole reason behind this...
Anirban D.01/30/2019 03:05
On a lighter note: "Those left over men are gonna spring the happiness index of this country to manifolds!!" 😂😂
Krystal K.01/29/2019 20:31
Absolutely sickening
Lalit G.01/29/2019 17:53
dekhle bhai. dont be one of them;)
Viidhuth R.01/29/2019 17:19
Again, a few states are dragging us all down with it.
Nipun K.01/29/2019 16:46
this is seriously horrible
Srikanth V.01/29/2019 14:27
see what I came across just now
Dsk D.01/29/2019 13:08
what ever measure are taken , 1:1 ration balance may fail. And in current generation i feel females are more then males population .But this media and reports will show in reverse . These girls or women are such a clear that they address a good boy or men as a brother ,and marry with stupid men or marry with rich person and lead there life . I read an article out of 1000 boys or men's there are 600 girls or women' s. That means 1 )females are marrying riches persons,and 2)some live as female bachelor for an entire life . 3 ) Some tie Rakies to a men or a boy even though there no blood relationship to escape 4 ) And parents upbringing there child is not properly that is giving importance to a boy rather than a girl 5 ) females are to ready remarry a second husband 6) Some wife leave there husbands as not satisfying sexually desire , so they will divorce 7 ) And these women's some may remain single ,and some other marry with the person who is some what looking better in personality 8 ) And if any girl or women address other men as a brother , so she might have a boy friend , if she has a boy friend automatically that boy will do all the things that he want to do and more over girls like that . this will see the other boys coming to conclusion that she has a boy friend and was of time lets dropped ,this incident takes place every where , 9 ) And some females take laws an advantage to leave husband 10) And these leftover husbands re marry again or some times 11 ) if a women got divorce , another men will not an interest to marry her again gender imbalance 12 ) Some females not accept males ,since some of males are virgin And again gender imbalances there are so many reasons that creates a problems for gender imbalances
Shruti H.01/29/2019 12:34
not in north east...here people celebrate when a girl child is born...
S. M.01/29/2019 10:38
As far as I know female outnumbers men in many families...like in our relatives localities.
Brut India01/29/2019 10:37
Kerala is the only state where the girl-boy birth ratio has gone up recently. https://scroll.in/latest/911076/southern-states-show-sharp-decline-in-child-sex-ratio-at-birth-andhra-pradesh-and-karnataka-worst
Jasbinder S.01/29/2019 09:12
Now the women should ask for a dowry.
Audrick D.01/29/2019 07:55
I thought it was called 'Missing women'
Karthik G.01/29/2019 07:53
Problem with leftover men
Karthik G.01/29/2019 07:48
Bikki C.01/29/2019 07:36
Not in northeast