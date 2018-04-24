back

India Confronts Child Rape

These images highlight India's moment of reckoning with child sexual assault.

04/24/2018 10:00 AM
299 comments

  • Sukharanajn D.
    05/01/2018 09:52

    No matter whether it is Asifa or Geeta,every girl should be provided security and proper nourishment with affection.No matter whether the rapists are Hindus or Muslims,they should be hanged to death.

  • Anand B.
    05/01/2018 09:31

    V must make strict laws for such hineous crimes....

  • Vivek D.
    05/01/2018 09:14

    Sala in logo ko bomb se ura thena chaiya Kay fasi???????

  • Supriya K.
    05/01/2018 08:53

    Brut India...hosh me aao..asifa ka rape hua hi nhi hai...kitne hi proof chikh chikh kar keh rhe hai...bs kro ab afwah failana... Gunah krna jitna bada paap hai...Gunah ka sath dena bhi utna hi bada paap hai...

  • Swaraj K.
    05/01/2018 08:14

    The news is fake. She was not raped.

  • Sandeep Y.
    05/01/2018 08:08

    Chutiyagiri

  • Rakesh R.
    05/01/2018 07:36

    Like the

  • Md S.
    05/01/2018 07:09

    Sad

  • Pushkar T.
    05/01/2018 06:31

    justis for also

  • Saleem S.
    05/01/2018 06:18

    Just for ashifa

  • Rampada B.
    05/01/2018 06:15

    Asifar dhrsokder fhasi hok.karon setai upojukto sasti hobe.

  • Vijaysingh R.
    05/01/2018 05:53

    Finish that bustrud who is involved in this case

  • Aryan R.
    05/01/2018 04:52

    what about other girls, you only look at one girl , fuck you MC,

  • Utpal R.
    05/01/2018 04:10

    Complete rubbish.

  • Rajesh P.
    05/01/2018 03:58

    Show the truth you.......

  • Ajay T.
    05/01/2018 03:20

    Geeta ko bhi insaf dilao yaaro

  • Saurabh P.
    05/01/2018 03:09

    India is not intolerance India has became selective..

  • Indif A.
    05/01/2018 02:25

    BRUT INDIA is a SICK FB page.... Admin is a biased psycho, knows very well that his/her IDIOTIC post here doesnot have base but showing a another level of creepy and crappy mentality

  • Akram Q.
    05/01/2018 02:16

    Mejab bi asifa ka pothos ko dekta hoonyad taza hotihi

  • Parmod A.
    05/01/2018 01:48

    इंसानियत मर चुकी है उन लोगो मे जो ब्लात्कार को बी धर्म के चश्मे से देखते हैं