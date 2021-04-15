back
Indian Leaders Seem Careless During Second Wave
"When people are old, they die," said this state minister when asked about Madhya Pradesh's Covid-19 deaths. But he wasn't the only politician who seemed less concerned than required as India crossed a record 2 lakh daily cases.
15/04/2021 4:42 PM
- 125.7K
- 1.3K
- 197
184 comments
Mohsina P.10 hours
Uneducated leaders ko vote doge to aise hi bhashan denge
Binoy P.11 hours
V muralidhran big gold smuggler in India
Sanku R.15 hours
Age to app ka v huwa hain , Chale jaon app v 😛😛😛😂
Samir R.16 hours
Unpadh gawar hi aise statement de sakte hai
Azaz L.16 hours
Mein toh suna tha chutiyo ka koi gaw ya seher nahi hota hI Lekin ab pata chala ke sala yaha toh pura desh hi cutiyo se bharapada hai khas krke politicians
Mohammad I.a day
Tu bhi kyu nhi mar jata bsdk
Ghulam A.a day
Ham logon ne nahin chuna hai inhe in logon ne sarkar gira ke paise or power ke dam par government hasil ki hai to ham logo ko bihariyo ki tarah chutiya na bolo...🤣😂
Fahad H.a day
Teri jhak marne mantri bana hai kya
Raveena K.a day
Shame on such thinking😪
Aman P.a day
We deserve him..Its the state choice..
Gyanprakash P.a day
Tu kahe nahi mara re
Gohul D.2 days
Covidian - Is that a word Murali?
Tanishaa C.2 days
Marne ki umar toh in buddhe politicians ki b hai... Saale marte q nhn yeh log? Ek number ke nihaiyati besharam jeev hai. Aisi halat dekhkr desh ki inko raat ko nind ajati hai?? Bhagwan kare sabse pehle Corona in sabke phepado mein bas jaye 🙏🙏
Gaurav K.2 days
Irresponsible statement. This could trigger a huge backlash. I mean, we don't mind y'll enjoying the no cost ACs and comfortable large rooms with immediate access to professional doctors and care. Alteast shut of mouths. Meantime, media can enjoy his statement for TRP.
Jatin B.2 days
Minister log he chiye jye jaldi fr
Agnevesh K.2 days
Aise neta ko vote kiya hai....
Syed N.2 days
A leader is the face of public.. these leaders are what you deserve now..
Arpit B.2 days
So what he said that. Our country votes for hindu muslim, mandir masjid. India deserves this.
Aman K.2 days
He is showing his own IQ level
Nivedita N.2 days
This is a case of "if I ignore the problem there is no problem" 🤦