Indian Leaders Seem Careless During Second Wave

"When people are old, they die," said this state minister when asked about Madhya Pradesh's Covid-19 deaths. But he wasn't the only politician who seemed less concerned than required as India crossed a record 2 lakh daily cases.

15/04/2021 4:42 PM
184 comments

  • Mohsina P.
    10 hours

    Uneducated leaders ko vote doge to aise hi bhashan denge

  • Binoy P.
    11 hours

    V muralidhran big gold smuggler in India

  • Sanku R.
    15 hours

    Age to app ka v huwa hain , Chale jaon app v 😛😛😛😂

  • Samir R.
    16 hours

    Unpadh gawar hi aise statement de sakte hai

  • Azaz L.
    16 hours

    Mein toh suna tha chutiyo ka koi gaw ya seher nahi hota hI Lekin ab pata chala ke sala yaha toh pura desh hi cutiyo se bharapada hai khas krke politicians

  • Mohammad I.
    a day

    Tu bhi kyu nhi mar jata bsdk

  • Ghulam A.
    a day

    Ham logon ne nahin chuna hai inhe in logon ne sarkar gira ke paise or power ke dam par government hasil ki hai to ham logo ko bihariyo ki tarah chutiya na bolo...🤣😂

  • Fahad H.
    a day

    Teri jhak marne mantri bana hai kya

  • Raveena K.
    a day

    Shame on such thinking😪

  • Aman P.
    a day

    We deserve him..Its the state choice..

  • Gyanprakash P.
    a day

    Tu kahe nahi mara re

  • Gohul D.
    2 days

    Covidian - Is that a word Murali?

  • Tanishaa C.
    2 days

    Marne ki umar toh in buddhe politicians ki b hai... Saale marte q nhn yeh log? Ek number ke nihaiyati besharam jeev hai. Aisi halat dekhkr desh ki inko raat ko nind ajati hai?? Bhagwan kare sabse pehle Corona in sabke phepado mein bas jaye 🙏🙏

  • Gaurav K.
    2 days

    Irresponsible statement. This could trigger a huge backlash. I mean, we don't mind y'll enjoying the no cost ACs and comfortable large rooms with immediate access to professional doctors and care. Alteast shut of mouths. Meantime, media can enjoy his statement for TRP.

  • Jatin B.
    2 days

    Minister log he chiye jye jaldi fr

  • Agnevesh K.
    2 days

    Aise neta ko vote kiya hai....

  • Syed N.
    2 days

    A leader is the face of public.. these leaders are what you deserve now..

  • Arpit B.
    2 days

    So what he said that. Our country votes for hindu muslim, mandir masjid. India deserves this.

  • Aman K.
    2 days

    He is showing his own IQ level

  • Nivedita N.
    2 days

    This is a case of "if I ignore the problem there is no problem" 🤦

