back
Indian PPEs: A Quality Vs. Quantity Issue?
The past few weeks, India has ramped up PPE production from 0 to 2 lakh every day. But the chairman of Preventive Wear Manufacturer Association of India has doubts about their quality. Dr. Sanjiiiv Relhan shared his concerns with Brut.
05/08/2020 4:57 AM
- 20.3k
- 342
- 15
15 comments
Bishwa J.15 hours
🇮🇳
Brut India16 hours
While eight approved labs accredited to NABL test prototype samples of PPE coveralls based on specifications outlined by the health ministry, some manufacturers recommend a Bureau of Indian Standards definition to help maintain quality of PPEs manufactured across the country: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/75246825.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst_prime
Ujwal A.7 days
Expecting the government to understand these intricacies in PPE manufacturing is beyond their scope. This is a third world country for all I know.
Soni S.7 days
Selling your PPE at 2000/pc or fr bol rhe government mere s kyu nh le rhi..
Satish K.05/08/2020 17:46
First check this post this news is fake india https://www.instagram.com/p/B_72imQDCs6/?igshid=dx8qkil3ob7n
Datta K.05/08/2020 17:16
https://twitter.com/smritiirani/status/1258623970724638721?s=19 Reality check here
Datta K.05/08/2020 17:14
https://twitter.com/smritiirani/status/1258623970724638721?s=19 Abe dalle fake propagonda kyun chalara
Jo J.05/08/2020 10:17
Why describe it to the TV or media personnel. Shouldn’t he be giving those specs to the national Health related institution which regulates the standards? There are so many tailors in India with such intense lockdown they can produce at-least 10 sets of PPEs per person. They are fast and efficient.
Bobby G.05/08/2020 06:13
Traitor we are in middle of a virus attack and this sh**h**has the audacity to say so because he took money and he wants his friends to manufacture substandard kits a low life .
Agnelo D.05/08/2020 05:55
Ppe cannot be stiched it needs ultrasonic bonding machinery and ppe nonwoven clothes should be waterproof needle proof
Mähârï G.05/08/2020 05:33
All thanks to dr okposo spell caster I'll be forever grateful for the love spell you cast for me I'm so grateful and I appreciate and I promise to share this article to the world on how your spell help get my wife back and it is very powerful, Dr okposo spell caster spell is guaranteed 100% if you need his help below here is his email address [email protected] or you can WhatsApp him on +2349056874091
Star S.05/08/2020 05:31
Don't shout it loud. Best to give your best products to your citizens who are in dire needs of that PPE's before selling that to other countries.
Aravind A.05/08/2020 05:24
So you care to tell brut india rather than govt officials, wow your a great care taker of india.
Agnelo D.05/08/2020 05:19
Bull shit media what is qty ppe kit raw material used of substandard
Brut India05/07/2020 18:40
India becomes the second largest producer of PPE kits: https://swarajyamag.com/insta/india-becomes-worlds-2nd-largest-ppe-kit-producer-in-just-two-months-develops-world-first-reusable-ppe-suit?fbclid=IwAR0p9Jys4WQpf_vAl4wCmkRAsEIsHk47KA8Kda9F99EWEuQa8dIcn3zd18A