Is Your Honey Really Honey? Latest Revelations

All you need to know about the honey scandal...

04/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 1.5M
  • 1.1K

693 comments

  • Kaka C.
    6 hours

    must watch !!

  • Pamela K.
    9 hours

    Thanks to fit tuber

  • Ankit P.
    9 hours

    Can u make public ..names of brand of rest of companies other then patanjali dabur...we should know all... Good investigation

  • Kiran S.
    a day

    Glad i rear bees and get pure honey

  • Eric H.
    a day

    Honey laced with sugar... Donkey shit in our spices... All in a day's work... No biggie

  • Arun J.
    2 days

    Honey is not meant for us. Its cruelty to bees ,killing their babies ,eggs and break their home ,they gather it with so hardwork for their babies and time when food is not available. Its more than just eating nonveg.!

  • Shamim R.
    3 days

    More like...(Y)

  • Robertus R.
    3 days

    Honey is for the bees... you drink Coke... or Sprite... or Fanta...

  • Asif R.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/bkSzqrpelyU

  • Shamik C.
    4 days

    Urban people are now coming to know about the fact however in rural area people are very much aware about the pure form, one such example is keep these brands as shown in your refrigerator or outside for 3 to 5 months , you will find an off white frozen layer it means it contains sugar.. I myself have tried it and never buy these brands better buy from farmers or bee keepers directly from South, Sunderban area or remote villages..they are trustworthy but bit expensive and 500 gm start around tentatively Rs 300

  • Bolar G.
    4 days

    Well now . Should there not be some kind of authentification on all processed food available in the market especially milk...edible oil...and so on.. Getting rich is no big deal all you need to do is CHEAT ....

  • Abhishek S.
    4 days

    13 out of 10 failed, please tell the other 2 who didn't., I need to buy one.

  • Frank K.
    4 days

    I never used products of PATANJALI

  • Frank K.
    4 days

    Baba Teri lagyai

  • Ramkrishna P.
    5 days

    Good video. Which 3 brand the passed the test.....does any know this brands

  • Aman K.
    5 days

    . . Please watch the complete video.

  • Ashutosh K.
    5 days

    The guilty should be heavily penalised. What is India govt. Doing about this ?

  • Libin M.
    6 days

    That's y we recommend everyone to use our home cultivated honey but since these companies have given different taste by adding other things, when customers buy our pure honey they say something is mixed... some customers realize that ours is the pure honey without any mixing agents...

  • Tasso Y.
    6 days

    Omg what is happening why are they doing it to their own people.. Just even for one sec don't they think that own family members are also consuming it..

  • Ersidhathan V.
    6 days

    Brut ...this video didn't explained the brand's who passed the Germany tests... afraid to declare that? At least it would have helped the health of Indian population!!! And the brands who passed the tests are Saffola, Markfed Sohna and Nature’s Nectar....

