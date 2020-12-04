This Techie Feeds 2,000 People Daily
Winner, Winner, Lab-Grown Chicken Dinner
Is Your Honey Really Honey? Latest Revelations
How Idlis Helped Geeta Jaiswal Survive The Pandemic
Tamil Couple's "Tiny" Project Will Make You Hungry
What Dining Out Could Look Like Now
must watch !!
Thanks to fit tuber
Can u make public ..names of brand of rest of companies other then patanjali dabur...we should know all...
Good investigation
Glad i rear bees and get pure honey
Honey laced with sugar... Donkey shit in our spices... All in a day's work... No biggie
Honey is not meant for us. Its cruelty to bees ,killing their babies ,eggs and break their home ,they gather it with so hardwork for their babies and time when food is not available. Its more than just eating nonveg.!
More like...(Y)
Honey is for the bees... you drink Coke... or Sprite... or Fanta...
https://youtu.be/bkSzqrpelyU
Urban people are now coming to know about the fact however in rural area people are very much aware about the pure form, one such example is keep these brands as shown in your refrigerator or outside for 3 to 5 months , you will find an off white frozen layer it means it contains sugar.. I myself have tried it and never buy these brands better buy from farmers or bee keepers directly from South, Sunderban area or remote villages..they are trustworthy but bit expensive and 500 gm start around tentatively Rs 300
Well now . Should there not be some kind of authentification on all processed food available in the market especially milk...edible oil...and so on..
Getting rich is no big deal all you need to do is CHEAT ....
13 out of 10 failed, please tell the other 2 who didn't., I need to buy one.
I never used products of PATANJALI
Baba Teri lagyai
Good video. Which 3 brand the passed the test.....does any know this brands
. . Please watch the complete video.
The guilty should be heavily penalised.
What is India govt. Doing about this ?
That's y we recommend everyone to use our home cultivated honey but since these companies have given different taste by adding other things, when customers buy our pure honey they say something is mixed... some customers realize that ours is the pure honey without any mixing agents...
Omg what is happening why are they doing it to their own people.. Just even for one sec don't they think that own family members are also consuming it..
Brut ...this video didn't explained the brand's who passed the Germany tests... afraid to declare that?
At least it would have helped the health of Indian population!!!
And the brands who passed the tests are Saffola, Markfed Sohna and Nature’s Nectar....
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
693 comments
Kaka C.6 hours
must watch !!
Pamela K.9 hours
Thanks to fit tuber
Ankit P.9 hours
Can u make public ..names of brand of rest of companies other then patanjali dabur...we should know all... Good investigation
Kiran S.a day
Glad i rear bees and get pure honey
Eric H.a day
Honey laced with sugar... Donkey shit in our spices... All in a day's work... No biggie
Arun J.2 days
Honey is not meant for us. Its cruelty to bees ,killing their babies ,eggs and break their home ,they gather it with so hardwork for their babies and time when food is not available. Its more than just eating nonveg.!
Shamim R.3 days
More like...(Y)
Robertus R.3 days
Honey is for the bees... you drink Coke... or Sprite... or Fanta...
Asif R.3 days
https://youtu.be/bkSzqrpelyU
Shamik C.4 days
Urban people are now coming to know about the fact however in rural area people are very much aware about the pure form, one such example is keep these brands as shown in your refrigerator or outside for 3 to 5 months , you will find an off white frozen layer it means it contains sugar.. I myself have tried it and never buy these brands better buy from farmers or bee keepers directly from South, Sunderban area or remote villages..they are trustworthy but bit expensive and 500 gm start around tentatively Rs 300
Bolar G.4 days
Well now . Should there not be some kind of authentification on all processed food available in the market especially milk...edible oil...and so on.. Getting rich is no big deal all you need to do is CHEAT ....
Abhishek S.4 days
13 out of 10 failed, please tell the other 2 who didn't., I need to buy one.
Frank K.4 days
I never used products of PATANJALI
Frank K.4 days
Baba Teri lagyai
Ramkrishna P.5 days
Good video. Which 3 brand the passed the test.....does any know this brands
Aman K.5 days
. . Please watch the complete video.
Ashutosh K.5 days
The guilty should be heavily penalised. What is India govt. Doing about this ?
Libin M.6 days
That's y we recommend everyone to use our home cultivated honey but since these companies have given different taste by adding other things, when customers buy our pure honey they say something is mixed... some customers realize that ours is the pure honey without any mixing agents...
Tasso Y.6 days
Omg what is happening why are they doing it to their own people.. Just even for one sec don't they think that own family members are also consuming it..
Ersidhathan V.6 days
Brut ...this video didn't explained the brand's who passed the Germany tests... afraid to declare that? At least it would have helped the health of Indian population!!! And the brands who passed the tests are Saffola, Markfed Sohna and Nature’s Nectar....