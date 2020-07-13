back

Kashmir Brothers Build DIY Gym Brick By Brick

These guys built a whole gym with their own hands... even the pull-down machine... at their home in Beerwah, Kashmir. 😱

06/27/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 06/29/2020 9:17 AM
346 comments

  • Farooq A.
    07/13/2020 11:56

    That's creativity, keep it up

  • Bilal C.
    07/12/2020 13:51

    Brave Kashmiris 💪💪💪💪

  • Shahbaz A.
    07/11/2020 14:49

    Well done dude.

  • Suresh M.
    07/09/2020 03:39

    Fantastic

  • Mamatha M.
    07/08/2020 10:15

    Good idea, very less investment, mind blowing brother's.Thankyou so much.

  • Er S.
    07/07/2020 20:24

    You will be shoot down so soon.. ✌️

  • Mehnaaz M.
    07/07/2020 09:27

    ..

  • Rakesh A.
    07/07/2020 08:07

    What a unique idea sir, awesome

  • Furqan R.
    07/06/2020 20:31

    You kill those so called Kashmiris brothers in their land KASHMIR..

  • Amrita S.
    07/06/2020 18:18

    ab ye karo ✌🏻

  • Amir A.
    07/06/2020 11:19

    Very good

  • Hafiz M.
    07/05/2020 16:55

    ❤️

  • Mike W.
    07/05/2020 14:20

    😁👍

  • Manzoor M.
    07/05/2020 14:18

    Great idea. Well done

  • Shiv S.
    07/05/2020 03:58

    Innovative idea brother

  • Aneesh R.
    07/04/2020 17:35

    Dwight schrute gym for muscles

  • Hamid I.
    07/04/2020 17:12

    pees lagai

  • Neha S.
    07/04/2020 15:46

    Handsome and creative boys

  • Wani S.
    07/04/2020 14:34

    Imbalance

  • Abhishek T.
    07/04/2020 08:50

    Great work brothers