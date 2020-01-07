back

Lennon’s Imagine, By The Meghalaya Police

The Meghalaya Police ask you to imagine a drug-free world. #WorldDrugDay

06/26/2020 11:09 AMupdated: 06/29/2020 9:37 AM
25 comments

  • Alphonse B.
    07/01/2020 23:10

  • Hussain V.
    06/29/2020 17:47

  • Shaqeel A.
    06/28/2020 09:23

    But the irony is that a Btech student knows every location where he can find WEED but our policemen can't! So I don't know whether to appreciate this post or laugh at our corrupted system.

  • Abhijeet D.
    06/27/2020 20:00

    Woah, they are most cool forces I have ever seen!! Great song for a good cause!

  • Gurwinder S.
    06/27/2020 14:47

  • Gurwinder S.
    06/27/2020 14:46

  • Rahul J.
    06/27/2020 11:34

    **C* you drugs are the best

  • Aklanta G.
    06/27/2020 08:50

  • Poonam M.
    06/27/2020 08:43

  • Kunal B.
    06/27/2020 06:14

    ❤️ for the fellow...we can do it...thank you for ur love and support... really appreciate.we'll not disappointed you again.

  • Alok S.
    06/26/2020 16:37

  • Alok S.
    06/26/2020 16:37

  • Kamala G.
    06/26/2020 15:13

  • Abhijith C.
    06/26/2020 14:06

    Good song, but the problem is not drugs but capitalism.

  • AJ A.
    06/26/2020 13:48

    I gotta say one thing i respect police mens but u know wt police knows where the drugs mafia are! They know all locations but still want us to imagine.wow wt a step? Few good police officer in this system trying to help but cause of bad police's this drug scene is getting bigger

  • Raj S.
    06/26/2020 13:27

    Nice song and message but first time I’ve heard it sung by coconuts.

  • Hrishab D.
    06/26/2020 13:22

  • Nirmal K.
    06/26/2020 13:18

  • Aslam S.
    06/26/2020 12:40

  • Harmohinder S.
    06/26/2020 11:40

    Very good initiative Thanks for sharing