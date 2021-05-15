Let’s Talk About Sex, Grandma!

Drag event featuring artists with Down's syndrome
Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech
These dancers don't let their wheelchairs stop them
The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition
France ahead of UK in taking on sexual harassment
The life story of Gareth Thomas
Avanti is so pretty.
Absolutely wonderfully explained n it's the need of the hour...🙏👍
Love you ajji ❤️💕....she is so Frank and cool 💕...love her attitude 💕
Awesome grandma.. my grandmother knew about my boyfriends n my dream boy.. although she gone too soon otherwise we must have such great conversations..
👏🤞👏
😍❤😍❤
cool Indian grandma finally
Good idea to share wisdom from elders, who have seen and experienced life ,plus her education is a bonus .. Could have been a better conversation.. if the girl had not overpowered the conversation and actually had listened to the elder lady or may be let her complete her sentences .. Aaji is cool I would follow Aaji if she has her own youtube channel..
Also I would also love to hear aaji speak her entire sentence uninterrupted..
Specially I missed the part when she was justifying her point saying.. " it a beautiful feeling .."
What I felt in the end was, the girl was listening to Aaji , only till she was in agreement with her point.. and the moment Aaji said some thing she could not agree .. she interrupted her .. and forced her point .. thats when it looked useless, as she her self is asking questions and she is now answering them as well .. the learning part is lost ..
We should be open minded, and listen to what some one says .. Specially when we have asked them .. else what's the point..
Noticing the girls body language, she went on to hold the old lady's shoulders showing subconscious physical dominance, such a thing is usually done when you want to overpower or silence some one on a conversation.. in very subtle way.. may be not done deliberately.. but done out of reflex ..
Peace ✌
Very nice.... Love it
Why this fake accent Avanti. What’s wrong. At least fake it like real😬
It’s because this grandma is doctor. Not all grandmas can talk about this topic
Commendable
Hope more people like u & ur grandmom come forward & express their views on SEX freely
👍
https://youtu.be/mmoI0yV44Y8
Wow! I love her 😘
Amazing Aaji! Thanks for sharing
What's with the fake accent 🙄
Plainspeak - Ajji is a good Educator.
❣
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thequint.com/amp/story/entertainment/rd-karve-meet-the-man-who-pioneered-sex-education-in-the-1920s-in-a-play-with-girish-kulkarni
Dhyaas Parva
2001 ‧ Marathi Movie
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
124 comments
Shobna C.16 hours
Avanti is so pretty.
Arati D.17 hours
Absolutely wonderfully explained n it's the need of the hour...🙏👍
Shehnaz S.a day
Love you ajji ❤️💕....she is so Frank and cool 💕...love her attitude 💕
Saikiladli S.a day
Awesome grandma.. my grandmother knew about my boyfriends n my dream boy.. although she gone too soon otherwise we must have such great conversations..
Manushree V.a day
👏🤞👏
Laiba A.2 days
😍❤😍❤
Gaurav T.2 days
cool Indian grandma finally
Dhruv J.2 days
Good idea to share wisdom from elders, who have seen and experienced life ,plus her education is a bonus .. Could have been a better conversation.. if the girl had not overpowered the conversation and actually had listened to the elder lady or may be let her complete her sentences .. Aaji is cool I would follow Aaji if she has her own youtube channel.. Also I would also love to hear aaji speak her entire sentence uninterrupted.. Specially I missed the part when she was justifying her point saying.. " it a beautiful feeling .." What I felt in the end was, the girl was listening to Aaji , only till she was in agreement with her point.. and the moment Aaji said some thing she could not agree .. she interrupted her .. and forced her point .. thats when it looked useless, as she her self is asking questions and she is now answering them as well .. the learning part is lost .. We should be open minded, and listen to what some one says .. Specially when we have asked them .. else what's the point.. Noticing the girls body language, she went on to hold the old lady's shoulders showing subconscious physical dominance, such a thing is usually done when you want to overpower or silence some one on a conversation.. in very subtle way.. may be not done deliberately.. but done out of reflex .. Peace ✌
Anupama S.2 days
Very nice.... Love it
Rajat K.2 days
Why this fake accent Avanti. What’s wrong. At least fake it like real😬
Inba N.2 days
It’s because this grandma is doctor. Not all grandmas can talk about this topic
Ritu B.2 days
Commendable Hope more people like u & ur grandmom come forward & express their views on SEX freely
Anas B.3 days
👍
Manoj C.3 days
https://youtu.be/mmoI0yV44Y8
Sheela R.3 days
Wow! I love her 😘
Anuradha P.3 days
Amazing Aaji! Thanks for sharing
Swapnil K.3 days
What's with the fake accent 🙄
Arni N.3 days
Plainspeak - Ajji is a good Educator.
Venu P.3 days
❣
Shashikant T.3 days
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thequint.com/amp/story/entertainment/rd-karve-meet-the-man-who-pioneered-sex-education-in-the-1920s-in-a-play-with-girish-kulkarni Dhyaas Parva 2001 ‧ Marathi Movie