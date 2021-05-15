back

Let’s Talk About Sex, Grandma!

Avanti Nagral and her grandmother educate and entertain in this candid chat about all things sex.

15/05/2021 2:57 PM
  • 402.7K
  • 177

124 comments

  • Shobna C.
    16 hours

    Avanti is so pretty.

  • Arati D.
    17 hours

    Absolutely wonderfully explained n it's the need of the hour...🙏👍

  • Shehnaz S.
    a day

    Love you ajji ❤️💕....she is so Frank and cool 💕...love her attitude 💕

  • Saikiladli S.
    a day

    Awesome grandma.. my grandmother knew about my boyfriends n my dream boy.. although she gone too soon otherwise we must have such great conversations..

  • Manushree V.
    a day

    👏🤞👏

  • Laiba A.
    2 days

    😍❤😍❤

  • Gaurav T.
    2 days

    cool Indian grandma finally

  • Dhruv J.
    2 days

    Good idea to share wisdom from elders, who have seen and experienced life ,plus her education is a bonus .. Could have been a better conversation.. if the girl had not overpowered the conversation and actually had listened to the elder lady or may be let her complete her sentences .. Aaji is cool I would follow Aaji if she has her own youtube channel.. Also I would also love to hear aaji speak her entire sentence uninterrupted.. Specially I missed the part when she was justifying her point saying.. " it a beautiful feeling .." What I felt in the end was, the girl was listening to Aaji , only till she was in agreement with her point.. and the moment Aaji said some thing she could not agree .. she interrupted her .. and forced her point .. thats when it looked useless, as she her self is asking questions and she is now answering them as well .. the learning part is lost .. We should be open minded, and listen to what some one says .. Specially when we have asked them .. else what's the point.. Noticing the girls body language, she went on to hold the old lady's shoulders showing subconscious physical dominance, such a thing is usually done when you want to overpower or silence some one on a conversation.. in very subtle way.. may be not done deliberately.. but done out of reflex .. Peace ✌

  • Anupama S.
    2 days

    Very nice.... Love it

  • Rajat K.
    2 days

    Why this fake accent Avanti. What’s wrong. At least fake it like real😬

  • Inba N.
    2 days

    It’s because this grandma is doctor. Not all grandmas can talk about this topic

  • Ritu B.
    2 days

    Commendable Hope more people like u & ur grandmom come forward & express their views on SEX freely

  • Anas B.
    3 days

    👍

  • Manoj C.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/mmoI0yV44Y8

  • Sheela R.
    3 days

    Wow! I love her 😘

  • Anuradha P.
    3 days

    Amazing Aaji! Thanks for sharing

  • Swapnil K.
    3 days

    What's with the fake accent 🙄

  • Arni N.
    3 days

    Plainspeak - Ajji is a good Educator.

  • Venu P.
    3 days

  • Shashikant T.
    3 days

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thequint.com/amp/story/entertainment/rd-karve-meet-the-man-who-pioneered-sex-education-in-the-1920s-in-a-play-with-girish-kulkarni Dhyaas Parva 2001 ‧ Marathi Movie

