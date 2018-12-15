back

Loos Yourself in Delhi's Toilet Museum

The Sulabh International Toilet Museum was voted one of the top 10 weirdest museums in the world by Time Magazine in 2014. Here's why. 😳 🚽

12/15/2018 11:01 AM
  • 250.9k
  • 77

40 comments

  • Ruchika K.
    01/07/2019 16:02

    Madhav Kalra yehi hai vo museum jo dekna hai aapko

  • Chandni S.
    01/06/2019 05:19

    ye museum mere ghr k pass hai 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Afreen S.
    01/02/2019 08:32

    yhi gae thi us din me tm yha dekhlo

  • Urmi D.
    01/02/2019 07:46

    Good work

  • Shaikh I.
    01/02/2019 05:01

    😂😂 for you

  • Solane B.
    12/31/2018 12:57

    prochaine sortie culturelld

  • Nauman A.
    12/30/2018 11:35

    happy new year bhai

  • मिश्र प.
    12/27/2018 18:42

    Shit ho gaya

  • Anjali N.
    12/26/2018 16:34

    💩

  • Divin J.
    12/25/2018 08:16

    giving the word streetshitter a new meaning

  • Pragna S.
    12/24/2018 05:31

    Arey idhi evado neelantode ra innovative ideas about sanitation...😂

  • Kritika C.
    12/23/2018 09:26

    next stop!

  • Souparno A.
    12/22/2018 18:26

    Holy shit!!!

  • Shashank S.
    12/22/2018 13:30

    Sãgär Dhãwàñ

  • Priya D.
    12/20/2018 11:05

    dekhe..

  • Pooja S.
    12/19/2018 14:22

    😂

  • Ritu Y.
    12/18/2018 15:31

    are aree😂😂😂

  • Renu B.
    12/18/2018 12:58

    Sulabhshaanti sirji 🕉🙏😊

  • Brut India
    12/17/2018 14:07

    The NGO Sulabh International is also behind this effort to include widows in Holi celebrations:

  • Mithrej R.
    12/17/2018 03:35

    We missed it though!