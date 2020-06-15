back

Meet Humanity's Ruthless Buzz Killer

They have wiped out nearly half of humanity that ever lived. Meet the world's deadliest predator.

06/13/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 06/15/2020 8:05 AM
69 comments

  • Swastik D.
    14 hours

    Shit why I am itching myself... 🙄

  • Muruganantham
    21 hours

    😱👍👌😢😭

  • Yangki L.
    a day

    Seems like horror movie can't watch complete

  • Manoranjan R.
    a day

    এদের,ফাশি,দেও

  • Salvatore K.
    a day

    1B animals(including fish, birds, and terrestrial animals) are killed everyday for food by humans. 200k people were killed in one day in Hiroshima And Nagashaki In Russia itself 16M humans died in WWII Every hour 10 girls become rape victim. Yes humans are not the true threat though.

  • Rohan B.
    a day

    Without human intelligence humans will never be able to survive in this earth

  • Balpreet S.
    a day

    We are more dangerous than them

  • Sameer B.
    2 days

    Human's are the deadliest predator's

  • Thoi L.
    2 days

  • Ananya N.
    2 days

    complete dekh

  • Amit S.
    2 days

    Ek Macchaarr Aadmi Ko hizzdaa bna deta hai !! 🤣

  • Arun K.
    2 days

    knew you would appreciate this

  • Pinku M.
    2 days

    This video won't slow down the spreading of Corona virus.

  • Abani R.
    2 days

    Who in the world came up with the figure of 100 trillion..did he/she count each and everyone of them.

  • Peerzada N.
    2 days

    I knew it Mosquitoes. Every year Millions of ppl die of Malaria

  • Poonam S.
    2 days

    I hate mosquitoes...

  • Aasma V.
    2 days

    fuckin macchar

  • Nevil P.
    2 days

    🙃

  • Rajat B.
    2 days

    humαnѕ kíllѕ mσrє αnímαlѕ αѕ cσm. tσ αnímαlѕ kíllѕ humαnѕ.....díd u fσcuѕ σn thαt 🤦

  • Mukbul S.
    2 days

    Amin