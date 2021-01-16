back

Meet Padma Shri Bike Ambulance Dada

One day, he saw someone in distress and jumped on a bike to take him to hospital. Today, he's helped more than 4,000 people this way.

16/01/2021 5:27 AM
13 comments

  • Swapan R.
    4 days

    Very good sir 🙏

  • David A.
    5 days

    👍🙏🌞

  • Sachin M.
    5 days

    I often see him at the Siliguri Court premises. A very grounded and humble gentleman.

  • Vinay K.
    5 days

    I deep heartily salute this great gentleman. GOD BLESS YOU STAY HEALTHY

  • Vikram S.
    5 days

    You are my real hero.

  • Biswajit J.
    5 days

    Thanks Brut India for this video 🙏🙏 I request all of you to buy the book on Karimul Hak 'Bike Ambulance Dada', written by me and published by Penguin India. Booking link: http://bit.ly/BikeAmbulanceDada

  • Jaime L.
    5 days

    The man is a real héroe like Batman, Superman or Spiderman.

  • Griselda R.
    5 days

    May God bless him abundantly

  • Enow E.
    5 days

    Passion.....love for humanity

  • Ambulancedada K.
    5 days

    Thank you Brut India for featuring my journey🙏

  • Prabal B.
    5 days

    A silent hero

  • Asha H.
    5 days

    GREAT JOB SIR....THANK YOU FOR HELPING SICK PEOPLE TO GET THEIR MEDICAL CARE.. GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ABUNDANTLY...

  • Sathyendra Y.
    5 days

    Sometime ago a doctor was killed nearby...

