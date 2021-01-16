back
Meet Padma Shri Bike Ambulance Dada
One day, he saw someone in distress and jumped on a bike to take him to hospital. Today, he's helped more than 4,000 people this way.
13 comments
Swapan R.4 days
Very good sir 🙏
David A.5 days
👍🙏🌞
Sachin M.5 days
I often see him at the Siliguri Court premises. A very grounded and humble gentleman.
Vinay K.5 days
I deep heartily salute this great gentleman. GOD BLESS YOU STAY HEALTHY
Vikram S.5 days
You are my real hero.
Biswajit J.5 days
Thanks Brut India for this video 🙏🙏 I request all of you to buy the book on Karimul Hak 'Bike Ambulance Dada', written by me and published by Penguin India. Booking link: http://bit.ly/BikeAmbulanceDada
Jaime L.5 days
The man is a real héroe like Batman, Superman or Spiderman.
Griselda R.5 days
May God bless him abundantly
Enow E.5 days
Passion.....love for humanity
Ambulancedada K.5 days
Thank you Brut India for featuring my journey🙏
Prabal B.5 days
A silent hero
Asha H.5 days
GREAT JOB SIR....THANK YOU FOR HELPING SICK PEOPLE TO GET THEIR MEDICAL CARE.. GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ABUNDANTLY...
Sathyendra Y.5 days
Sometime ago a doctor was killed nearby...