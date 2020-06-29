Newlyweds Use Wedding Funds To Help With Covid

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
You two are an inspiration. May you two be blessed with good health and happiness.
God bless u and your family
That's how a true Christian should do, a true Samaritan!!!❤️
Great job Excellent Fantastic i Salute you dear friend
God bless u.
Here all are dying , here they are in productive system 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Wow!! we need many people like them really.. M thousand of appreciated to these beautiful couple... 👍👍👍👏👏👏👏👏👍👍👍
Best of luck and God bless both couple.
God.bless you
Happy married life God bless you shweta
Congrats 🥳
God bless you all 👍
Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about how i got my Genital Herpes cured a month ago. i have been reading so many comments of some people who were cured from various diseases by Dr IFA but i never believed them. I was hurt and depressed so I was too curious and wanted to try Dr IFA , then i contacted him through his email when i contact him, he assured me 100% that he will heal me, i pleaded with him to help me out. My treatment was a great success, he healed me just as he promised. he sent me his medication and ask me to go for check up after one weeks of taking the medication. i agreed with him i took this medication and went for check up a , to my greatest surprise my result was negative after the treatment, i am really happy that i am cured and healthy again. I have waited for 3weeks to be very sure i was completely healed before writing this testimony. I did another blood test one week ago and it was still Herpes negative. so i guess its time i recommend anyone going through Herpes HSV-1 or HSV-2, HIV, HPV, Hepatitis B, Diabetes, Cancer reach him through Email [email protected] OR add on whatsapp +2349054764719
facebook page.....
God bless you both, wish you Happy married life
Amazing gesture..👏👏
Heavenly blessings be upon you both newly wedded couple for generations. God the Father, our Saviour Jesus Christ and The Holy Spirit be with you for ever to grant you all your needs for ever and for ever. Amen🙏
Salute to you both
Congratulations and God bless you both🥰🥰🥰
Great Decision 👍👍👍
God bless you . hats off to you both.
Meanwhile, a family in Bhilwara was fined for throwing a lavish wedding, which caused 15 guests to test Covid-19 positive:
https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/national/family-fined-over-lavish-wedding-groom-and-15-others-get-corona
97 comments
Chanaka A.07/13/2020 05:27
You two are an inspiration. May you two be blessed with good health and happiness.
Bans M.07/12/2020 16:39
God bless u and your family
Khangthailung G.07/09/2020 12:47
That's how a true Christian should do, a true Samaritan!!!❤️
Girdhari07/08/2020 02:43
Great job Excellent Fantastic i Salute you dear friend
Bp T.07/05/2020 17:28
God bless u.
Dhanu J.07/04/2020 20:49
Here all are dying , here they are in productive system 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Tamdin T.07/03/2020 13:16
Wow!! we need many people like them really.. M thousand of appreciated to these beautiful couple... 👍👍👍👏👏👏👏👏👍👍👍
Brian D.07/01/2020 08:43
Best of luck and God bless both couple.
Johnson D.07/01/2020 02:57
God.bless you
Renu D.07/01/2020 01:05
Happy married life God bless you shweta
Sudhakar P.06/30/2020 16:24
Congrats 🥳 God bless you all 👍
Renita R.06/30/2020 14:43
Its a pleasure for me to write this testimony about how i got my Genital Herpes cured a month ago. i have been reading so many comments of some people who were cured from various diseases by Dr IFA but i never believed them. I was hurt and depressed so I was too curious and wanted to try Dr IFA , then i contacted him through his email when i contact him, he assured me 100% that he will heal me, i pleaded with him to help me out. My treatment was a great success, he healed me just as he promised. he sent me his medication and ask me to go for check up after one weeks of taking the medication. i agreed with him i took this medication and went for check up a , to my greatest surprise my result was negative after the treatment, i am really happy that i am cured and healthy again. I have waited for 3weeks to be very sure i was completely healed before writing this testimony. I did another blood test one week ago and it was still Herpes negative. so i guess its time i recommend anyone going through Herpes HSV-1 or HSV-2, HIV, HPV, Hepatitis B, Diabetes, Cancer reach him through Email [email protected] OR add on whatsapp +2349054764719 facebook page.....
Nang C.06/30/2020 11:14
God bless you both, wish you Happy married life
Urmila S.06/30/2020 10:53
Amazing gesture..👏👏
Hepsy A.06/30/2020 10:04
Heavenly blessings be upon you both newly wedded couple for generations. God the Father, our Saviour Jesus Christ and The Holy Spirit be with you for ever to grant you all your needs for ever and for ever. Amen🙏
Clara D.06/30/2020 08:45
Salute to you both
Eudi G.06/30/2020 08:41
Congratulations and God bless you both🥰🥰🥰
Srinivas K.06/30/2020 08:37
Great Decision 👍👍👍
Raghavendra N.06/30/2020 08:36
God bless you . hats off to you both.
Brut India06/30/2020 08:26
Meanwhile, a family in Bhilwara was fined for throwing a lavish wedding, which caused 15 guests to test Covid-19 positive: https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/national/family-fined-over-lavish-wedding-groom-and-15-others-get-corona