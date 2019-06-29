back
No Need For Soap, Bed, Toothbrush For Migrant Children: Trump Official Argues
Do migrant children really need soap, bed and a toothbrush? This Trump official says they don't.
06/24/2019 9:42 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 9:39 AM
- 38.2k
- 628
- 55
41 comments
Syed N.06/29/2019 10:32
Look how helpless she was in front of the judges this is the power of the judges of the court's and make countrymen safe living there irrespective of any party rule the country.
Tim D.06/27/2019 04:21
USA is doing this to children and if you think it matters that there not born in the usa then you are missing the point and are a nazi . Crimes against children
Avishek B.06/26/2019 06:25
Yeah right!! let her go without sleep for days,not get to wash/clean and then argue her case....kodos to the US judiciary
Tim D.06/25/2019 13:46
USA is doing this to children and if you think it matters that there not born in the usa then you are missing the point and are a nazi . Crimes against children
Brut India06/25/2019 12:20
Why there are more Indian illegal immigrants to the US than you might think:
Callaghan P.06/25/2019 08:59
It's really interesting to see how Indians are so obsessed with people who are not getting basic needs in another country when your own people aren't getting their basic needs, especially water and shelter by the million.
Ramakrishnan S.06/25/2019 04:45
Very Comforting to Find that U.S Courts are in fact now interpreting law rather than taking it on the face of it.
Gary H.06/25/2019 04:04
Gary Hartman Remember who sent the attorney there to make the case for cruel and inhumane treatment of children, Trump, and Bob Barr. Surely, they signed off on the argument that children, including infants and toddlers, did not need sleep, soap, or other basic necessities. Barr may have helped draft the attorney's responses.
Andrea M.06/25/2019 02:37
Bruit India, start focusing on the egregious events transpiring in our own country before pointing fingers and finding fault with other countries. This pales in comparison to the heart wrenching encephalitis deaths of children in Bihar.
Neelanjan B.06/25/2019 02:31
She and official should be jailed for this kind of inhuman act against homeless adults and children's.
Ellery R.06/24/2019 23:09
Is she really a lawyer?🤔🙄🙄👏👏
Azharuddin A.06/24/2019 22:58
She is not agreeing a single argument.She is irresponsible and very well in making nonsense arguments.
Lisa W.06/24/2019 22:31
She didnt know what to say!! Duh!! What an idiot!
Dinesh B.06/24/2019 20:50
But the thing is that people even indians made this trend to enter America from its border like Mexico. If they want to enter in country with illegal manner than ready to face consiquences too.
Diptak D.06/24/2019 20:01
Can’t believe the level of insensitivity displayed in this argument. These politicians should learn to treat people humanely & then talk about other issues. Utterly disgusting.
Chirag C.06/24/2019 19:53
is she the one who made the decision or is she just the mouthpiece forced to defend the decisions of her superiors?
Bhaswati C.06/24/2019 19:35
I cant believe my eyes that a woman is arguing on that matter. She is looking like total evil. She needs a tight slap and atleast 365 days isolation widout toothpaste soap and clean water. Nd of course concrete floor to sleep without blanket.
Bano R.06/24/2019 17:12
Salute to US judges
Abhishek B.06/24/2019 15:11
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10161823568330573&id=821605572
Sammy S.06/24/2019 14:38
Why talk abt others Brut India what is happening in the country under BJP. Well governed across all states?. With majority u r performing like shit. Had high hopes