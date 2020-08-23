back
Nutritionist Reviews Health Fads
Does lemon tea help in burning calories? Nutritionist Prachi Puri shines light on health fads and nutritional claims. 🍵 Special thanks to Prachi Puri.
08/23/2020 6:57 AM
- 688.4k
- 11.6k
- 477
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
160 comments
Indu S.12 hours
As a fat Indian woman who has lost quite some weight and is now within striking target of a healthy BMI- people make weight loss into the target and that is the wrong way to go about it. Think of it as a health gain and listen to the cues your body gives you. You wake up feeling tired and bloated? Eat less at night and eat earlier. You feel exhausted at 3pm? You probably need to eat a healthy snack with natural sugars in it (eg fruit with some nuts for protein). And absolutely it isn’t magic. Eat less than you need and you will lose weight. The hard part is self discipline, and that gets easier as you gain health, and then treats are the occasional wonderful thing.
Kalpana P.21 hours
go pick the green tea leaves 😂
Aroti B.a day
Wow amazing
Saif A.3 days
Green tea or lemon tea?
Safi A.3 days
might help you. Check her videos too..
Barnali N.3 days
look
Rajeshwary S.3 days
dekho green tea......... maane first line ta.
Aditya K.4 days
Hmm why did I read that as Nutritionist Pani Puri 👀
Arushi D.4 days
karke dikhayenge
Fatema Y.4 days
bro vallagse dekho
Manosmita M.4 days
I believe in well nutritional diet & calorie deficit
Zen L.4 days
she funny
Nick V.5 days
Stfu.
Mary A.5 days
Lol I love her
Ronak J.5 days
M sooo following her 😍❤️ Coz the touch of wit and knowing ur shit makes it soooo much better
Åbhijeet V.5 days
if it jiggles it's fat - Arnold Schwarzenegger
Zachary C.5 days
She's pretty. <3
Pirha K.5 days
liking her
Pirha K.5 days
Laaaaari for 3 seconds I thought it's you
Gurkirat S.5 days
lol