Nutritionist Reviews Health Fads

Does lemon tea help in burning calories? Nutritionist Prachi Puri shines light on health fads and nutritional claims. 🍵 Special thanks to Prachi Puri.

08/23/2020 6:57 AM
  • 688.4k
  • 477

160 comments

  • Indu S.
    12 hours

    As a fat Indian woman who has lost quite some weight and is now within striking target of a healthy BMI- people make weight loss into the target and that is the wrong way to go about it. Think of it as a health gain and listen to the cues your body gives you. You wake up feeling tired and bloated? Eat less at night and eat earlier. You feel exhausted at 3pm? You probably need to eat a healthy snack with natural sugars in it (eg fruit with some nuts for protein). And absolutely it isn’t magic. Eat less than you need and you will lose weight. The hard part is self discipline, and that gets easier as you gain health, and then treats are the occasional wonderful thing.

  • Kalpana P.
    21 hours

  • Aroti B.
    a day

  • Saif A.
    3 days

  • Safi A.
    3 days

  • Barnali N.
    3 days

  • Rajeshwary S.
    3 days

  • Aditya K.
    4 days

  • Arushi D.
    4 days

  • Fatema Y.
    4 days

  • Manosmita M.
    4 days

  • Zen L.
    4 days

  • Nick V.
    5 days

  • Mary A.
    5 days

  • Ronak J.
    5 days

  • Åbhijeet V.
    5 days

  • Zachary C.
    5 days

  • Pirha K.
    5 days

  • Pirha K.
    5 days

  • Gurkirat S.
    5 days

