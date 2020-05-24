back
Obesity And Diabetes Aggravate Covid-19 Infections
People with obesity and diabetes are said to be more vulnerable to Covid-19. Brut spoke to Dr. Vikas Dua for clarity.
05/24/2020 4:57 AM
- 32.8k
- 408
- 17
10 comments
Fam A.a day
"Ramen"
Jacob S.a day
Lesly C.2 days
Excellent, enjoy the devil's gift though knowing the truth.
Adil R.2 days
Everyone knows this shit
Maulidy K.2 days
Charlene J.2 days
Thank you. This is true of all illness. It is just showing us what we already know. The question is how do we feed people more healthy options when they wish to eat healthy.
अभिषेक य.2 days
Brut means....
Shobha2 days
More informative
Manish D.2 days
Well thats something very obvious !
Brut India6 days
Lifestyle diseases may be linked to a higher risk of contracting Covid-19: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/education/news/lifestyle-diseases-behind-upto-30-covid-casualties/articleshow/75817372.cms?fbclid=IwAR07NsZoj2LpDYcGNdH4nXVfYjXw8LWBnNWPnm4gzjSLc1uKteONXSC9c40