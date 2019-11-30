back
One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal
How many children can be fed with a one-litre milk carton? This cook thought it was 81.
11/30/2019 4:57 AM
- 104.1k
- 1.2k
- 170
And even more
Un discours misogyne provoque un scandale en Belgique
Ice Bucket Challenge : Pete Frates est mort de la maladie de Charcot
Jean-Paul Rouve, parrain du Téléthon, visite les labos de recherche du Généthon
Chili : Human Rights Watch dénonce les violences policières
L'enfer des punaises de lit
54% des étudiants disent rencontrer des difficultés financières
154 comments
Vijay L.6 days
staff. . workers hi apne Ghar le jaate hain
Bhavik S.12/06/2019 12:44
Shayad Mandir isse zyada important hai humare PM ke liye...
Bijali O.12/05/2019 05:16
This so sickening to look at. Shamelessly showing the rampant corruption all over India. What do you get by showing these kind of videos to the rest of the World?
Jaswant S.12/04/2019 10:11
No chief minister or central health minister will comment on it malnutrition will never be on their agenda to deolove diary farm or milk revolution on line with line of Amul no gaya is our mother democracy has come in wrong hands donot listen to lay man like me .But there isno derth of vetenaiy expert fisheries also great scoe poultry but no fursat from petty politics
Vishvesh K.12/03/2019 16:16
Anybody planning a candle march for these half-starved malnourished Indians. Obviously not, you probably have to join vagina protection force.😂😂😂
Sandip M.12/03/2019 11:28
Jbjhiu
Wilita A.12/03/2019 06:54
Where is d gvt nw...
Manish T.12/02/2019 10:29
The way the economy is going she is absolutely right. When our PM only showers in airports and asks jobless educated youth to sell Pakoras we should be grateful that these kids can atleast feel like they are drinking milk.
Zubair C.12/02/2019 09:18
Wow super proud 🇮🇳
Brut India12/02/2019 06:57
Each mid day meal is meant to provide a primary school child with 450 calories and 12 grams of protein, and an upper primary child with at least 700 calories and 20 grams of protein: https://www.livemint.com/news/india/school-lunches-could-help-both-rich-and-poor-kids-11573458157416.html
James T.12/02/2019 05:25
Better to end this kind of programs where there is now effective ways of implementation and monitoring.
Ganesh T.12/02/2019 01:47
Omg..
Asif A.12/01/2019 18:38
Look at Kerala
Dipti J.12/01/2019 17:21
Ye Dekho school me bhikhario ki trh Khana de rhe Hain mid day meal ke naam per
Roshan N.12/01/2019 17:18
Instead of giving them the way to feed themselves, govt is feeding diluted food for a concentrated vote.
Debansu P.12/01/2019 16:35
I guess Sonbhadra's school is accused for serving adulterated milk to students
Akbar A.12/01/2019 14:27
Incredible india
Jk S.12/01/2019 13:44
People will stoop to any level to make money, that's the sorry state of affairs. At least spare the poor school children.
Uttam B.12/01/2019 08:44
First you should hang these people, who cheats childhood
Saurav S.12/01/2019 08:40
This is fascism!