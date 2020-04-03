back
Quarantined At Sea
Passengers of a cruise ship where 218 people became infected with coronavirus have spent over a week quarantined off Japan's coast. They spoke to Brut about what their day-to-day has been like.
02/17/2020 10:07 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 9:11 AM
18 comments
Brut India02/17/2020 15:43
Among the people quarantined on the ship are also six Indian nationals: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/live-coronavirus-cases-live-news-latest-updates-feb17/liveblog/74166812.cms
Abdulrouf K.02/17/2020 13:32
