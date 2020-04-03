back

Quarantined At Sea

Passengers of a cruise ship where 218 people became infected with coronavirus have spent over a week quarantined off Japan's coast. They spoke to Brut about what their day-to-day has been like.

02/17/2020 10:07 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 9:11 AM
  135.0k
  • 60

18 comments

  • Siddharth J.
    03/04/2020 05:41

    Ye kya horaa

  • Kevi K.
    03/03/2020 20:12

    That wisky will b good

  • Zairee A.
    02/25/2020 02:36

    nah ko nak sangat kan..

  • Syafiqah A.
    02/25/2020 02:02

    bu dorang kena kuarantin dlm cruise sbb ada yg bjangkit dalam tu.

  • Ziey M.
    02/24/2020 15:47

    😭

  • Sharma A.
    02/21/2020 20:19

    Godspeed guys...loved the old gentleman

  • Akshey D.
    02/21/2020 16:38

    Destiny

  • Digvijay R.
    02/19/2020 02:16

    Oh God!! Show mercy on them...

  • सुनील क.
    02/18/2020 10:03

    how are you?

  • Saikat B.
    02/18/2020 06:30

    ki obosta dekh.

  • Karthik G.
    02/18/2020 05:19

    Jus pray all tourists return to their homes safely post quRantine

  • Balmukund S.
    02/18/2020 03:03

    Not allowed these passengers in any country without Power med hospitality it spread 1 patient × 2000 People affected then.?.

  • Brut India
    02/17/2020 15:43

    Among the people quarantined on the ship are also six Indian nationals: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/live-coronavirus-cases-live-news-latest-updates-feb17/liveblog/74166812.cms

  • Navnit K.
    02/17/2020 14:37

    This is what I was taking about earlier today

  • Yangchen T.
    02/17/2020 14:33

    I always pray to god for you all healthyness . Be brave everything will be fine soon.

  • Abdulrouf K.
    02/17/2020 13:32

  • Pavan S.
    02/17/2020 12:36

    Rohit Naik

  • Raju R.
    02/17/2020 11:24

    Trouble makers Brut,fear mongers easy, easy, lol. They have all flown home. https://www.facebook.com/15704546335/posts/10159043188356336/

