back

Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

35 years ago today, the people of Bhopal woke up gasping for breath in the middle of the night. The city turned into a mausoleum in the days that followed. Decades later, Bhopalis are still fighting for justice.

12/03/2019 6:15 AM
  • 112.0k
  • 47

And even more

  1. 5 Deadly Fires in India

  2. A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India

  3. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  4. One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal

  5. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  6. Survivors of 26/11 On Attack's 11th Year

43 comments

  • Shiv B.
    12/06/2019 15:37

    Who allowed him to leave India it was Gandhi who allowed as their price was caught with drugs at NY airport

  • Whatdafook J.
    12/05/2019 03:39

    The culprit escaped because he was white

  • Roger M.
    12/04/2019 19:33

    The Bastard - The Union Carbide Chief Warren Anderson, kicked the bucket in 2014. he went hiding since 1992.

  • E S.
    12/04/2019 19:29

    Who given the Green Channel. Permit to the owner..

  • Ajit D.
    12/04/2019 18:05

    chemical shame on u

  • Deepak K.
    12/04/2019 15:37

    Shame on successive governments for not doing what they were expected (alas!) to do for the families of the victims...the main culprit was given a safe passage abroad...what a shame for independent India ?

  • John N.
    12/04/2019 13:10

    Send these type of foreign industries out of India.....India is has served as a bitch for all these Foreign capitalist companies....

  • Syed X.
    12/04/2019 12:29

    Fail is the only word for this country

  • Susan D.
    12/04/2019 10:19

    Shared. I need to check on where I spend my money, that's for sure.

  • John G.
    12/04/2019 09:19

    Horror

  • Sonu D.
    12/04/2019 08:08

    So sad

  • Jooran C.
    12/04/2019 06:47

    It was a national shame..

  • Brut India
    12/04/2019 05:05

    For the economic rehabilitation of victims of the tragedy, from the ₹104 crore allocated by the Centre about 18 crore has been lost to corruption while ₹86 crore has remained unutilized for the last nine years: https://www.livemint.com/news/india/35-years-on-bhopal-gas-victims-still-looking-for-a-day-in-the-sun-11575352513131.html

  • Priyanka S.
    12/04/2019 04:54

    & Rajiv Gandhi is a Bharat Ratna. What a joke!

  • Majid M.
    12/04/2019 04:22

    💎

  • Raj R.
    12/04/2019 03:25

    Because of this RAJIV Gandhi got bharat Ratna...... Shame on khangress

  • Gowtham M.
    12/04/2019 02:39

    Rajiv Gandhi let the culprit escape😣

  • Dharmesh B.
    12/04/2019 02:37

    Arjun singh was the cm of that time and he arranged his govt plane to escape anderson from country

  • Fahim A.
    12/03/2019 18:32

    Its okay put blame on mughals Or else nehru toh hei hi

  • Prasanna M.
    12/03/2019 18:26

    Blood on Rajiv original RaGa Arjun Singh And doggy