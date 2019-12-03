back
Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World
35 years ago today, the people of Bhopal woke up gasping for breath in the middle of the night. The city turned into a mausoleum in the days that followed. Decades later, Bhopalis are still fighting for justice.
12/03/2019 6:15 AM
Shiv B.12/06/2019 15:37
Who allowed him to leave India it was Gandhi who allowed as their price was caught with drugs at NY airport
Whatdafook J.12/05/2019 03:39
The culprit escaped because he was white
Roger M.12/04/2019 19:33
The Bastard - The Union Carbide Chief Warren Anderson, kicked the bucket in 2014. he went hiding since 1992.
E S.12/04/2019 19:29
Who given the Green Channel. Permit to the owner..
Ajit D.12/04/2019 18:05
chemical shame on u
Deepak K.12/04/2019 15:37
Shame on successive governments for not doing what they were expected (alas!) to do for the families of the victims...the main culprit was given a safe passage abroad...what a shame for independent India ?
John N.12/04/2019 13:10
Send these type of foreign industries out of India.....India is has served as a bitch for all these Foreign capitalist companies....
Syed X.12/04/2019 12:29
Fail is the only word for this country
Susan D.12/04/2019 10:19
Shared. I need to check on where I spend my money, that's for sure.
John G.12/04/2019 09:19
Horror
Sonu D.12/04/2019 08:08
So sad
Jooran C.12/04/2019 06:47
It was a national shame..
Brut India12/04/2019 05:05
For the economic rehabilitation of victims of the tragedy, from the ₹104 crore allocated by the Centre about 18 crore has been lost to corruption while ₹86 crore has remained unutilized for the last nine years: https://www.livemint.com/news/india/35-years-on-bhopal-gas-victims-still-looking-for-a-day-in-the-sun-11575352513131.html
Priyanka S.12/04/2019 04:54
& Rajiv Gandhi is a Bharat Ratna. What a joke!
Majid M.12/04/2019 04:22
💎
Raj R.12/04/2019 03:25
Because of this RAJIV Gandhi got bharat Ratna...... Shame on khangress
Gowtham M.12/04/2019 02:39
Rajiv Gandhi let the culprit escape😣
Dharmesh B.12/04/2019 02:37
Arjun singh was the cm of that time and he arranged his govt plane to escape anderson from country
Fahim A.12/03/2019 18:32
Its okay put blame on mughals Or else nehru toh hei hi
Prasanna M.12/03/2019 18:26
Blood on Rajiv original RaGa Arjun Singh And doggy