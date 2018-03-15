Residents In This Village Have Been Dying From Water Contamination

It's 2018 and Indian citizens still don't have clean water to drink.
Nicholas B.03/17/2018 09:05
BUT INDIA IS TRYING TO FLY TO THE MOON...BUT CANT FIX SIMPLE WATER PROBLEMS
Fazal K.03/16/2018 06:58
Very useless country👎👎👎👎
Rohit K.03/16/2018 05:45
Chutiyo Congress ki aur vote do ,,, gand dhone ko bhi pani nhi milega congress aai to
Abdul Q.03/16/2018 05:32
JUMLENDAR tume saaf pani kese dega Bhai wo khud 4 laakh₹ ki mushroom Kha jata h
Rafikul F.03/16/2018 05:21
Very bad😔
Rohit K.03/16/2018 04:28
Maharashtra mai congress toh. Nahi naaa.
Sai C.03/16/2018 03:46
Credit goes to modiji
Ramakrishna R.03/16/2018 03:30
JAAGO INDIA JAAGO....Drinking Water First & Digitalization next Modijiii
Satinder S.03/16/2018 02:52
Shame for India
Sushil K.03/16/2018 02:48
GOVT FAIL POLICY....
Chetanya S.03/16/2018 02:46
70 saal se so rahe the saale tatti ka pani peekar ab 4 saal me modi sab theek karde, time lagega thoda time do modi ko
Jagtar S.03/16/2018 02:11
Rohit S.03/16/2018 02:02
, untill no govt is that aware about this , all govt are just seeking vote bank politics.
Deepankar S.03/15/2018 21:15
Rip ____ naam lena mana hai 😔
Undefined A.03/15/2018 21:04
Plzz share me location......... gov s umeed ku Mazak Kr rhe bhai gov Modi Ji jo krenge unke tarif s fursat kha h
Benny K.03/15/2018 19:33
Will suffer when u elect someone which is not in the country for a single whole day, full time traveling, 1.5 Cr / month for food, not even bothered about any incident that happening in the country, who doesn’t give any answer to any question.
Michael M.03/15/2018 19:27
Don't worry... After few years you won't have any water to drink...
Sudheer K.03/15/2018 19:09
Bhai Aur Beheno Acha Dhin Aage Hai, Digital India Banvalenge Pehle _ Modi Ji.
Arup P.03/15/2018 18:49
Need to link with aadhar card and water
Sanjay Y.03/15/2018 18:48
Ye modi nahi kar raha apne करमो ka fal h