Rujuta Diwekar Is Out Busting Myths
Sugar and ghee in your chai and khichdi? Yes, please! Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is destroying your top five food myths. 🤯
13/12/2020 6:57 AM
365 comments
Megha G.5 hours
God! You are such a brilliant insight giver❤️
Victoria P.6 hours
We can see well our naanis and daadis even our Mom were little healthy and fat at those time also. But they have lot of energy. But now a days everyone wants to be lean and trim like shilpa shetty and malaika arora. Now trends changed. Now all are weak and exhausted with lots of diseases.
Maya S.6 hours
🙏🙏
Anita R.10 hours
👍👌🙏
Rahul S.16 hours
Bakwas
Jayshree N.18 hours
Looking so cute like baby
Ratna S.21 hours
Very good advice!
Shobha D.a day
Luv your diet along with that doing happiness Mantra - right kind of breathing for an excellent life style-([email protected] if any one interested)
Shobha D.a day
Very Nutritious-
Smita J.a day
Joker
Deah R.a day
Very true. Eating in moderate amounts wether it's Rice, Sugar, Fruits, Pickle can never be fattening. Too many fad diets like vegan, keto and others have made nutritious eating complex. There is no point following fad diets of you gorge unhealthy food at other times.
Ravi M.2 days
Just too good and so enlightening , really broken all the unnecessary myths that people have created and have instilled fears to our normal eating habits
Shruti S.2 days
seriously??? This female is harm to the society
Maitreyee S.2 days
Please get informed about the the various chemicals used in the process of producing WHITE sugar. I’m sure you’ll understand the harmful impact. White sugar IS HARMFUL.
Monika B.2 days
oops 🙊🙆🏼♀️
Venkataraman S.2 days
Christian showed me to give red rice etc....but fraud with me fooled me now made me begger get harassed by Hindu's
Kavita S.2 days
Great information 👍
Matilda C.2 days
Eat everything in moderation and if possible, try to avoid eating carbs or sugar after 4.00 pm that’s because our metabolism slows down as the sunsets with age. And it does work for me, I’ve lost 7 kilos in 5 months. No major changes in my diet
Sadaf B.3 days
watch!!
Rana S.3 days
Thanks Rujuta.... We have been doing what you say and feel fine .. plz tell us about roti too. Aata. . Love❤️