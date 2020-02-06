back

Sanitisation Spray Sparks Motorcycle Blaze

They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Practise caution when dealing with anti-virus sprays. Or you might end up like this biker in Ahmedabad. 😱😱

06/02/2020 9:57 AM
  • 112.8k
  • 148

86 comments

  • Elvis M.
    a day

    The reason why there are signs at gas station that say turn the engines and mobile phones off Sanitizer contains spirit, it caught flame because it came in contact with the hot engine block and the exhaust .... Let’s be a little responsible here shall we

  • Jakir N.
    2 days

    How did these cops passed their exams😂

  • Jakir N.
    2 days

    Wow great idiots at least they should have common sense

  • Ashish S.
    4 days

    Firstly whats the point in doing it on a 2 wheeler. Also while refuelling any vehicle one shall switch it off, same applies for this as solutions used are highly flammable they want to ride thru the spray. But unfortunately common sense is not common.

  • Sudheer K.
    4 days

    This proves that the cops don't have knowledge

  • Karen N.
    5 days

    Ok right it's not the virus you need be worried about, but human idiots with sprays that are dangerous to health, always said I am more concerned about humans than any bloody virus, they are the real threat....

  • Shivani S.
    5 days

    Dekho

  • Sandra G.
    5 days

    Can't spray sanitizer that is alkohohol dangerous

  • Mandeep A.
    5 days

    don't laugh

  • Arjun K.
    5 days

    ded

  • Ekam S.
    5 days

    When u ll use only parley . W/o dilute

  • Joju T.
    5 days

    There are fire extinguisher in every buildings like this and even in many offices but the fun fact is that they do not know how to use it 🙄

  • Tarun C.
    5 days

    Stupid people in authority

  • Manish V.
    5 days

    Ab Marega Bike Ka Corona 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Mohd S.
    5 days

    dekh bhai

  • Faizan S.
    5 days

    Fire extinguishers are kept for showcase ??????

  • Guru G.
    5 days

    Zarur Spray Me Cerosin Hoga

  • Rinku W.
    6 days

    Lack of Uneducation

  • Ibn E.
    6 days

    Go Corona,,, Corona Go 😂😂

  • Ranjib B.
    6 days

    Experiment result for "Burbak people"-Alcohol action on Hot exit pipe !