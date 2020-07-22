back
Stories of Pigs, Flooding, and Healthcare Negligence
From wandering pigs to holes in the ceiling, mishaps at these designated Covid-19 facilities reveal the state of India’s crumbling healthcare infrastructure.
07/21/2020 5:03 PMupdated: 07/22/2020 8:04 AM
120 comments
Bill W.2 days
Da eat the pigs
Jaswant S.2 days
This is condition of hospitals and we boast of world class leaders poors are dying for lack of foods and floods and we are heading towards for making 15 km tunnelin warer of Brahmaputra Nehru made bhkra dams bhaba atomic st. Chowekidar made 600feet statue at poor mans cost and money was taken by chinese .now big temle and Raffles is closed chapter. Mr gogoi is always rewarded otherwise sexual harrasment charges were there. Manwar ghugi ghugi govt every where.
Manisha T.2 days
Dasgupta A.2 days
Abhishek K.2 days
Shahinur J.2 days
Just give them Cow Piss to 🍸 Drink, they will will be cured, why bother with antidotes?
Shahinur J.2 days
Truth hurts!
Aburisl A.3 days
India's own cow dung country UP
Osama S.3 days
Pigs were from the on going trial and the water is basically decor of the hospital to entertain the patient and for the artistic purpose a water fall from ceiling were installed, don't spread negativity everywhere...
Raghavendra G.3 days
Fake and congies and porkis bootlicking brut india 1st give clear news its not covid hospital.
Gurpreet K.3 days
Praveen H.3 days
Ananya B.3 days
But central only send investigation team @West Bengal..😏
Ruchika K.3 days
This is very ridiculous behavior of government. They should do something towards patients. Really it's not acceptable
Yogeesha M.3 days
Hang all goon POLITICIANS, corrupt BUREAUCRATS & thug CONTRACTORS ..... India will be on par with EU within a decade.....
Sayantan B.3 days
yha bhi bolo yr.. kaam kro shi se.. 🤣🤣🤣
Sanjiwani P.3 days
Such a pathetic situation.. We have had so many lockdowns and still the govt has been unable to get these hospitals in a better state.. The same applies for so many other hospitals and quarantine centers. It seems the patients there are not attended at all. What kind of administration is this?
Mac D.3 days
That’s fine, this is what we vote for, so, we are all good.
Younis U.3 days
Is it Modi magic 🤭
Ronald M.3 days
All these are very silly, petty issues. Do you have the GUTS to go and cover a single Hospital in the entire state of UP, the whole world would be horrified with the way they function and their present plight. But, if you do, you and your people will be arrested and beaten black n blue by the government there.