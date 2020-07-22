back

Stories of Pigs, Flooding, and Healthcare Negligence

From wandering pigs to holes in the ceiling, mishaps at these designated Covid-19 facilities reveal the state of India’s crumbling healthcare infrastructure.

07/21/2020 5:03 PMupdated: 07/22/2020 8:04 AM
  • 124.6k
  • 147

120 comments

  • Bill W.
    2 days

    Da eat the pigs

  • Jaswant S.
    2 days

    This is condition of hospitals and we boast of world class leaders poors are dying for lack of foods and floods and we are heading towards for making 15 km tunnelin warer of Brahmaputra Nehru made bhkra dams bhaba atomic st. Chowekidar made 600feet statue at poor mans cost and money was taken by chinese .now big temle and Raffles is closed chapter. Mr gogoi is always rewarded otherwise sexual harrasment charges were there. Manwar ghugi ghugi govt every where.

  • Manisha T.
    2 days

    Omg

  • Dasgupta A.
    2 days

    Shameful

  • Abhishek K.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/QuqcwVmb-co

  • Shahinur J.
    2 days

    Just give them Cow Piss to 🍸 Drink, they will will be cured, why bother with antidotes?

  • Shahinur J.
    2 days

    Truth hurts!

  • Aburisl A.
    3 days

    India's own cow dung country UP

  • Osama S.
    3 days

    Pigs were from the on going trial and the water is basically decor of the hospital to entertain the patient and for the artistic purpose a water fall from ceiling were installed, don't spread negativity everywhere...

  • Raghavendra G.
    3 days

    Fake and congies and porkis bootlicking brut india 1st give clear news its not covid hospital.

  • Gurpreet K.
    3 days

    Gureens_love on insta

  • Praveen H.
    3 days

    Jai BJP jay modi

  • Ananya B.
    3 days

    But central only send investigation team @West Bengal..😏

  • Ruchika K.
    3 days

    This is very ridiculous behavior of government. They should do something towards patients. Really it's not acceptable

  • Yogeesha M.
    3 days

    Hang all goon POLITICIANS, corrupt BUREAUCRATS & thug CONTRACTORS ..... India will be on par with EU within a decade.....

  • Sayantan B.
    3 days

    yha bhi bolo yr.. kaam kro shi se.. 🤣🤣🤣

  • Sanjiwani P.
    3 days

    Such a pathetic situation.. We have had so many lockdowns and still the govt has been unable to get these hospitals in a better state.. The same applies for so many other hospitals and quarantine centers. It seems the patients there are not attended at all. What kind of administration is this?

  • Mac D.
    3 days

    That’s fine, this is what we vote for, so, we are all good.

  • Younis U.
    3 days

    Is it Modi magic 🤭

  • Ronald M.
    3 days

    All these are very silly, petty issues. Do you have the GUTS to go and cover a single Hospital in the entire state of UP, the whole world would be horrified with the way they function and their present plight. But, if you do, you and your people will be arrested and beaten black n blue by the government there.