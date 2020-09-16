back
Surviving Suicide Loss: Raashi's Story
Trigger Warning: Suicide. She lost her 18-year-old baby brother to suicide. In her overwhelming grief, Raashi Thakran has helped launch India's first 24/7 suicide helpline to keep what happened to her from happening to anyone else.
09/16/2020 2:57 PM
425 comments
Lyn L.8 hours
Condolence
Snigdha S.14 hours
I have never believed that people who commit suicide are cowards...the problem is deeper
Sneha D.18 hours
My brother in law also took his life in 2014..he was suffering from pancreatitis..he left just to let all be in peace and not suffer in his pain..though he rested in peace but left us all in chaos..I still can't forget him he was my best friend...he was our first son..yes she said right society, people push them to take this kind of step..they are not coward..its just they couldn't make it..fake it till you make it is new role..n they couldn't fake it anymore that they were happy..n nobody helped too..mental health is not discussed at all..😌
Garima M.18 hours
Recently i also lost my brother and he also committed suicide And we all r in the question why he take that step and its a mystery for us
Abhishek V.a day
I CAN FEEL THE PAIN AND SUFFERING SHE IS GOING THRU.......I LOST MY DAD....HE COMMITTED SUICIDE.....we don't saw it coming....we were like blind.....but .....it's never the same Life......I wish we could have saved him...I miss him every day......I wanted to say I love you dad....but couldn't say.......... please take care of your loved ones... without any expectations.....
Aneeqah M.a day
🥺♥️
Lbunny G.a day
Tearful ... I am asking why as he looks do happy but it does only take 1 time to snap ....I should know ... His sister has done a wonderful thing and shown a lot of great courage.. there is so much pressure on people everywhwre to succeed and conform .
Ankita F.a day
Is it easy to trust a stranger to open your heart when you already ran out all your friends and relatives ? Not really sure how this works but it sounds weird that this as a process somebody who is suicidal would plan to make a call . A person who has lost trust in all of humans surrounding them why would they make a call to any sort of helpline ?
Aliette H.a day
Yes..I lost my precious 19year old adorable affectionate Son on 24th of April 2020..A live wire,loving,intelligent,kind,sensitive,n very very help ful young lad..
Ligaya A.2 days
...
Padma S.2 days
I really cried coz at one point of time I also had dis suicidal tendency. God save me. Bt v need mre people lke u to take initiative n i m also trying my bit. Luv uu
Henry D.2 days
You r a very brave girl. I think everyone should try & understand that there are times when we all feel down.not only with the surroundings but also with ones choices.my sympathies to you.keep up the fight atleast it might benefit someone else.
Ebil J.2 days
Prakash J.2 days
In this world people try to take every advantage of kind hearted person. There is difference between being smart and thug. May departed soul rest in peace. Stay strong and keep up good work.
Masra Z.2 days
I appreciate your efforts, may it will be helpful for others.
Daisy J.2 days
So true when you lose a love one through suicide its painful words cannot explain I lost my nephew 17yrs old we miss him every day My condolences to the entire family RIP
Manpreet W.2 days
I can feel rashi thakran pain..this is disturbing when someone very close to us die this way. This world is getting worst place for our kids to grow and flourish.
Veen E.2 days
More power to you Rashi. Thanks for creating the awareness, not only in India its much needed all around the globe🙏
Dinesh P.2 days
Cant imagine what all of them, (her brother had gone thru to be driven to take his life) and the family had gone thru for the shock and loss. But the silver lining here is that this girl had the courage to do something which turned into monumental change. Could even feel her pain while she spoke. Im amazed by the courage and fortitude. Its people like her who make this world a better place to live in. You go girl!!
Tima M.2 days
So sad