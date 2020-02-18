back

The Indian Doctor Helping China Fight Coronavirus

Despite his mother’s pleas to return, this Indian doctor continues to work in a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients in China.

02/18/2020 3:32 PMupdated: 02/18/2020 4:16 PM
191 comments

  • Elsie L.
    2 hours

    Hope we found cure

  • Bebo A.
    2 hours

    God bless him with good health

  • Man M.
    2 hours

    Appreciate

  • Tara B.
    2 hours

    People who put duty above self How therapeutic this thought is! May God give you double strength!

  • Haris H.
    2 hours

    Good job

  • Aburisl A.
    2 hours

    Jaiii hindddddd

  • Mona P.
    2 hours

    Bahut kide hai toh India aake dikha jaha tumhari jarurat hai..

  • Syed J.
    2 hours

    But China occupies our land

  • Salim S.
    2 hours

    💐

  • Mohammed I.
    2 hours

    Hats off to you brother we all Indians are proud of you .

  • Kumkum P.
    3 hours

    God bless you 🙏

  • Lakshmi N.
    3 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏👌

  • Aniket K.
    3 hours

    🇮🇳👨🏻‍⚕️♥️🙏.

  • Shah N.
    3 hours

    May Allah bless him. 🙏

  • Shaik A.
    3 hours

    Salute bhai

  • Veerendra H.
    3 hours

    True Indian ,we are proud of u

  • Mothi A.
    4 hours

    May Almighty bless you , and praying for the recovery of every one.🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Rs B.
    4 hours

    Salute to Doctors 🙏🙏🙏

  • Raja S.
    4 hours

    Such people says makes India proude, i say He will make Humanity through globle👍

  • Parag S.
    4 hours

    🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻SALUTE