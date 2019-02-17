back

The Man Who Runs Delhi’s Oldest Omelette Stall

He has lost all his family and is getting really old. But Dalbir Singh still beats eggs and obstacles to pulp every day, running what he says is Delhi’s oldest omelette stall. 🍳🍳🍳

02/17/2019 4:02 PM
  • 1.8m
  • 189

159 comments

  • Bashirmarazi B.
    03/23/2019 15:02

    Alaha ap ko barkat kr

  • Shishir K.
    03/23/2019 11:49

    Great sardar ji ..

  • Debojit D.
    03/22/2019 11:31

    inspiring as well as saddening

  • Sanjay D.
    03/22/2019 08:38

    दलबीर सिंह जी को मेरा सलाम ।।

  • Punachandra P.
    03/21/2019 16:51

    P

  • Rakesh K.
    03/21/2019 12:17

    Naj hai ap par

  • Vipan K.
    03/21/2019 11:25

    Good job.

  • Z A.
    03/21/2019 08:51

    Waheguru ji mehar kre

  • Lakhvinder S.
    03/21/2019 07:48

    So sed

  • Yusuf K.
    03/21/2019 07:44

    जय हिंद जय भारत 🇮🇳 🙏 हम साब ऐक है केहने कि जगह हम साब मिलकर ऐक बाड काम कर सकते है,,,,,हार एक आदमी ,,सिर्फ इतना आसान काम करे (1)रूपिया दो ये बाब जि को,,, (125)करोड रुपये में ये बाकी की जिंदगी आरम से गुजारा ले गया,,,, वाहजि का खालसहा वाहे जी की फतेह जय हिंद जय भारत 🇮🇳🙏

  • Dinesh T.
    03/21/2019 05:59

    नमन हे ऐसे दिलदार को जो कभी हिम्मत वही हारते , हिम्मतें मर्दा मदद ए खुदा

  • Punamchand R.
    03/20/2019 14:50

    A big Salute and Respect

  • Jay B.
    03/19/2019 19:13

    Wah Kya Baat Hai

  • Deep B.
    03/19/2019 16:32

    Ishwar aapko housla de....

  • Haji M.
    03/19/2019 15:05

    Good

  • Bishan D.
    03/19/2019 14:45

    Good ji

  • Mann B.
    03/19/2019 10:39

    Salute....him

  • Jatinder S.
    03/19/2019 10:31

    Salute

  • Romy R.
    03/19/2019 08:41

    respect to this dedicated man.....

  • Anavil B.
    03/17/2019 07:27

    May lord shiva keep u prosperous ,healthy & strong