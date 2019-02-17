back
The Man Who Runs Delhi’s Oldest Omelette Stall
He has lost all his family and is getting really old. But Dalbir Singh still beats eggs and obstacles to pulp every day, running what he says is Delhi’s oldest omelette stall. 🍳🍳🍳
02/17/2019 4:02 PM
159 comments
Bashirmarazi B.03/23/2019 15:02
Alaha ap ko barkat kr
Shishir K.03/23/2019 11:49
Great sardar ji ..
Debojit D.03/22/2019 11:31
inspiring as well as saddening
Sanjay D.03/22/2019 08:38
दलबीर सिंह जी को मेरा सलाम ।।
Punachandra P.03/21/2019 16:51
P
Rakesh K.03/21/2019 12:17
Naj hai ap par
Vipan K.03/21/2019 11:25
Good job.
Z A.03/21/2019 08:51
Waheguru ji mehar kre
Lakhvinder S.03/21/2019 07:48
So sed
Yusuf K.03/21/2019 07:44
जय हिंद जय भारत 🇮🇳 🙏 हम साब ऐक है केहने कि जगह हम साब मिलकर ऐक बाड काम कर सकते है,,,,,हार एक आदमी ,,सिर्फ इतना आसान काम करे (1)रूपिया दो ये बाब जि को,,, (125)करोड रुपये में ये बाकी की जिंदगी आरम से गुजारा ले गया,,,, वाहजि का खालसहा वाहे जी की फतेह जय हिंद जय भारत 🇮🇳🙏
Dinesh T.03/21/2019 05:59
नमन हे ऐसे दिलदार को जो कभी हिम्मत वही हारते , हिम्मतें मर्दा मदद ए खुदा
Punamchand R.03/20/2019 14:50
A big Salute and Respect
Jay B.03/19/2019 19:13
Wah Kya Baat Hai
Deep B.03/19/2019 16:32
Ishwar aapko housla de....
Haji M.03/19/2019 15:05
Good
Bishan D.03/19/2019 14:45
Good ji
Mann B.03/19/2019 10:39
Salute....him
Jatinder S.03/19/2019 10:31
Salute
Romy R.03/19/2019 08:41
respect to this dedicated man.....
Anavil B.03/17/2019 07:27
May lord shiva keep u prosperous ,healthy & strong