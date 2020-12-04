back
The Sikh Thattha Finds Use In The Times of Covid-19
The Thatta, an everyday Sikh tradition, could help protect frontline health workers in the UK from Covid-19.
04/12/2020 2:57 PM
4 comments
Shaguftha S.06/12/2020 12:31
Look foreigners are thinking about helping bearded sikhs muslims and Their home country is oppressing them ... cop was suspended for keeping beard in UP
Abhisek M.06/12/2020 08:21
In Hinduism there's this clear guideline.... When faced with life n death situation, following of religious customs could be suspended cus life is important than following religion
Jag B.06/12/2020 05:01
Priyadarshini...See..I told you so !!
Manu S.05/12/2020 17:46
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVY-52VPlc4