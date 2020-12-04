back

The Sikh Thattha Finds Use In The Times of Covid-19

The Thatta, an everyday Sikh tradition, could help protect frontline health workers in the UK from Covid-19.

04/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 48K
  • 7

4 comments

  • Shaguftha S.
    06/12/2020 12:31

    Look foreigners are thinking about helping bearded sikhs muslims and Their home country is oppressing them ... cop was suspended for keeping beard in UP

  • Abhisek M.
    06/12/2020 08:21

    In Hinduism there's this clear guideline.... When faced with life n death situation, following of religious customs could be suspended cus life is important than following religion

  • Jag B.
    06/12/2020 05:01

    Priyadarshini...See..I told you so !!

  • Manu S.
    05/12/2020 17:46

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVY-52VPlc4

