The Tragic Death That Saved Five Lives
December began on a devastating note for the Oza family, after their 2-year-old son fell from a second floor balcony in Gujarat. But the family’s socially conscious decision at the hospital went on to ensure that the boy’s spirit would live on...
31/12/2020 2:57 PM
143 comments
Vishala S.04/01/2021 16:08
Not easy to take such a selfless decision in this circumstances. Hats off to the parents. It is a soothing n peaceful act
Preethi A.04/01/2021 14:49
His soul will be in rest in peace in god's blessings..🙏
Anu S.04/01/2021 14:05
🙏
Vinali C.04/01/2021 13:21
U need very big heart to donate ur child's organs..big salute to you
Titu S.04/01/2021 13:14
Mahesh G.04/01/2021 10:20
One beautiful life lost and many beautiful lives saved. God bless both. 🙏
Damayenti M.04/01/2021 04:53
Salute to him and his family🙏🙏🙏
Sony N.04/01/2021 03:25
Love you, beta
Anjali R.03/01/2021 22:38
Rip
Sejal D.03/01/2021 19:05
🙏
Sakshat M.03/01/2021 18:49
It’s heartbreaking, Om shanti! Young toddlers need to be under vigilant observation when they are playing or playing with other kids. He was too young to be in balcony .
Kinjal D.03/01/2021 17:34
Kudos to the great parents who saved lives of others🙏🙏 RIP to the angelic soul❤️
दिनेश स.03/01/2021 16:34
O god.... It is so hard see through this video... I am crying from heart.... What a commendable family...
Mitu M.03/01/2021 15:44
Rest in peace
Priyanka S.03/01/2021 15:22
More strength to parents .😢
Navneet S.03/01/2021 15:00
Jash mother has a big heart
Kanan D.03/01/2021 12:09
🙏🏼🙏🏼
Rahul L.03/01/2021 12:04
Condolences to d family and a Salute🙏
Farzi A.03/01/2021 10:34
🙏🙏
Cynthia D.03/01/2021 09:38
Rest in peace little one. Salute to the bave parents n my prayers for god to give u strength to move on. Ur angel continues to live on ❤