The Tragic Death That Saved Five Lives

December began on a devastating note for the Oza family, after their 2-year-old son fell from a second floor balcony in Gujarat. But the family’s socially conscious decision at the hospital went on to ensure that the boy’s spirit would live on...

31/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 282K
  • 155

Portraits

143 comments

  • Vishala S.
    04/01/2021 16:08

    Not easy to take such a selfless decision in this circumstances. Hats off to the parents. It is a soothing n peaceful act

  • Preethi A.
    04/01/2021 14:49

    His soul will be in rest in peace in god's blessings..🙏

  • Anu S.
    04/01/2021 14:05

    🙏

  • Vinali C.
    04/01/2021 13:21

    U need very big heart to donate ur child's organs..big salute to you

  • Titu S.
    04/01/2021 13:14

    What is update of kisan Movement or you have no courage...

  • Mahesh G.
    04/01/2021 10:20

    One beautiful life lost and many beautiful lives saved. God bless both. 🙏

  • Damayenti M.
    04/01/2021 04:53

    Salute to him and his family🙏🙏🙏

  • Sony N.
    04/01/2021 03:25

    Love you, beta

  • Anjali R.
    03/01/2021 22:38

    Rip

  • Sejal D.
    03/01/2021 19:05

    🙏

  • Sakshat M.
    03/01/2021 18:49

    It’s heartbreaking, Om shanti! Young toddlers need to be under vigilant observation when they are playing or playing with other kids. He was too young to be in balcony .

  • Kinjal D.
    03/01/2021 17:34

    Kudos to the great parents who saved lives of others🙏🙏 RIP to the angelic soul❤️

  • दिनेश स.
    03/01/2021 16:34

    O god.... It is so hard see through this video... I am crying from heart.... What a commendable family...

  • Mitu M.
    03/01/2021 15:44

    Rest in peace

  • Priyanka S.
    03/01/2021 15:22

    More strength to parents .😢

  • Navneet S.
    03/01/2021 15:00

    Jash mother has a big heart

  • Kanan D.
    03/01/2021 12:09

    🙏🏼🙏🏼

  • Rahul L.
    03/01/2021 12:04

    Condolences to d family and a Salute🙏

  • Farzi A.
    03/01/2021 10:34

    🙏🙏

  • Cynthia D.
    03/01/2021 09:38

    Rest in peace little one. Salute to the bave parents n my prayers for god to give u strength to move on. Ur angel continues to live on ❤

