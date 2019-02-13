back
This Delhi Landfill Is Really Big, and Really Toxic
This landfill is so toxic, it is making nearby residents sick. Welcome to Bhalswa, New Delhi's biggest waste dump. 😲
02/12/2019 5:30 AMupdated: 08/27/2020 11:03 AM



14 comments
Harish L.02/13/2019 09:57
There is solutions of this problem , just check out dumbing facilities in , live smarter life...
Parinaz M.02/12/2019 16:58
Similar to Deonar dumping ground in Mumbai
Brut India02/12/2019 11:27
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation wants to use GPS devices to monitor its garbage vehicles. https://www.hindustantimes.com/delhi-news/north-delhi-civic-body-to-equip-garbage-lifting-vehicles-with-gps/story-8cwsCczhufz7OsJDIgbxaP.html
Arjun G.02/12/2019 11:15
Government is killing the people who lives around the garbage ....by not recycling it and spreading the diseases.....only we comment here nothing changes here....it’s been ages the garbage is dumped all around India...
Rutvik P.02/12/2019 10:15
Same as Ahmedabad
Shreyans B.02/12/2019 10:05
Kejriwal ji kya kar rahe hai ?
Harjot S.02/12/2019 09:32
Finally someone noticed it !
Sabyasachi D.02/12/2019 08:36
As per my knowledge, to naturalise and make it a green non toxic mound, the dumping of garbage to stop now, and it will take minimum 10 years to stabilize. And also needs large quantities of water daily reqd for stabilisation. To dump Delhi s garbage, there is no new land available ,nor the local population will allow others garbage to be dumped at their door step. Indian garbage are 90 percent wet garbage, unlike the garbage of developed countries, so can't be used for power generation,not financially viable for any energy companies .Delhi s garbage can't be sent to adjacent states, they will not accept. Identifying new landfills sites by agencies concerned have failed.Can not be dumped in Delhi s eco sensitivity areas. So situations of garbage dumping is a big problem in Delhi in future.If the solid waste management rules 2017 to be followed for locating the new landfills sites, no sites could be identified in Delhi, due to distance criteria of the sites wrt human habitation in Delhi. So the problem not getting solved by concerned agencies.
कपिल ग.02/12/2019 08:32
They should use it to produce electricity making a plant in there although that all produce some pollution but at least this garbage hill ll be removed
Satish K.02/12/2019 07:10
..That Kudaa Hill...
Sunita S.02/12/2019 07:08
Delhi Government is sleeping with its goofy party as head.. Ohh.. 'AAP' hain... 😀
Divyanidhi G.02/12/2019 06:49
Ankitt P.02/12/2019 06:40
I guess its advisable for the authority to take care of this. As "Corruption" is not the only Pollutant in Delhi. Take care of this as well, pls.
Akdess D.02/12/2019 06:35
