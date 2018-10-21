back
This Model is Making Indian Train Stations Accessible to All
After a horrifying experience in the Indian railways, she is fighting to make trains accessible to all. Virali Modi told Brut India how she refuses to let her wheelchair slow her down.
10/21/2018 2:02 AM
48 comments
Aryan J.11/17/2018 02:43
Yeh India hi....... Here no body listen unless ur billionair
Anita S.11/16/2018 17:31
Salute
Iranna D.11/16/2018 11:46
Hi
Md J.11/15/2018 18:12
Keep up sister
Sunil.Yadav S.11/15/2018 16:58
💟nice to
Talip A.11/14/2018 09:11
think about people.
Manoj T.11/13/2018 17:06
Soo cutie
Kewal B.11/13/2018 13:13
Very nice 9855682232
Abni K.11/12/2018 05:52
Sam
Iranna D.11/12/2018 03:33
Hi
Sandeep V.11/11/2018 18:13
Salute
Vasu M.11/11/2018 15:24
good work madam
Kailash R.11/11/2018 14:21
Isalute
Ayyub Q.11/10/2018 20:17
Nice
Rahul B.11/10/2018 14:30
Few mullas will beat there chest and shout she is the daughter of Narendra modi, so she was able to do this all, while they forgot to type free Palestinie (that nowhere exists on world map) and save Syria, free Kashmir 😂 on there facebook 😂
Nashim S.11/10/2018 13:06
Nice
Prasun K.11/09/2018 14:11
Such..... inspiration😊........par aaj kal modi naam se hi dar lagne laga hai.....kab jeb katna shuru ho jaye pata nahi😂😂😂😂
Sucharita M.11/08/2018 21:53
Inspiration
Girraj S.11/06/2018 07:16
?
Girraj S.11/06/2018 07:15
@