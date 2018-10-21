back

This Model is Making Indian Train Stations Accessible to All

After a horrifying experience in the Indian railways, she is fighting to make trains accessible to all. Virali Modi told Brut India how she refuses to let her wheelchair slow her down.

10/21/2018 2:02 AM
  • 314.0k
  • 74

48 comments

  • Aryan J.
    11/17/2018 02:43

    Yeh India hi....... Here no body listen unless ur billionair

  • Anita S.
    11/16/2018 17:31

    Salute

  • Iranna D.
    11/16/2018 11:46

    Hi

  • Md J.
    11/15/2018 18:12

    Keep up sister

  • Sunil.Yadav S.
    11/15/2018 16:58

    💟nice to

  • Talip A.
    11/14/2018 09:11

    think about people.

  • Manoj T.
    11/13/2018 17:06

    Soo cutie

  • Kewal B.
    11/13/2018 13:13

    Very nice 9855682232

  • Abni K.
    11/12/2018 05:52

    Sam

  • Iranna D.
    11/12/2018 03:33

    Hi

  • Sandeep V.
    11/11/2018 18:13

    Salute

  • Vasu M.
    11/11/2018 15:24

    good work madam

  • Kailash R.
    11/11/2018 14:21

    Isalute

  • Ayyub Q.
    11/10/2018 20:17

    Nice

  • Rahul B.
    11/10/2018 14:30

    Few mullas will beat there chest and shout she is the daughter of Narendra modi, so she was able to do this all, while they forgot to type free Palestinie (that nowhere exists on world map) and save Syria, free Kashmir 😂 on there facebook 😂

  • Nashim S.
    11/10/2018 13:06

    Nice

  • Prasun K.
    11/09/2018 14:11

    Such..... inspiration😊........par aaj kal modi naam se hi dar lagne laga hai.....kab jeb katna shuru ho jaye pata nahi😂😂😂😂

  • Sucharita M.
    11/08/2018 21:53

    Inspiration

  • Girraj S.
    11/06/2018 07:16

    ?

  • Girraj S.
    11/06/2018 07:15

    @