back

This New Mom Wants To Donate Breast Milk To Covid Orphans

Ronita Rekhi has been a mom for just three months, and she wants to help out during the pandemic. She's offering to donate breast milk to infants who lost their mothers to the coronavirus.

06/06/2021 2:57 AM
  • 55.5K
  • 42

And even more

  1. 2:28

    'Please Be Patient With Doctors Too'

  2. 3:12

    The Man Who Shouldn't Have Died

  3. 4:19

    Rujuta Diwekar's Lifestyle Tips For Quarantine

  4. 5:00

    The Steel In The Skipper

  5. 4:09

    This New Mom Wants To Donate Breast Milk To Covid Orphans

  6. 2:21

    The Elderly Couple Taking On Instagram

39 comments

  • Rekha J.
    5 hours

    Hats off to you Runa 👍👍👍 God Bless!!!

  • Nitin J.
    19 hours

    Grt work all d best...👍👍👍

  • Gurung G.
    19 hours

    Keep Up with the Good Work 👍

  • Gurung G.
    19 hours

    🙏 HATS OFF

  • Gurung G.
    19 hours

    An Adorable and a Great Contribution indeed !!!❤️ God Bless 🙏

  • Gurung G.
    20 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Hi Ronita , I am deeps chema and I am really glad to know chori about the contribution ❤️❤️❤️ You are really a GREAT MOM IN THE WORLD

  • Biplob D.
    21 hours

    ধন্য তুমি।তোমার মত মা হতে পারে ক'জনা।

  • Dhrubajyoti G.
    a day

    Wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Ravi K.
    a day

    she is mother for all ...she is great

  • SHINU S.
    a day

    Respect

  • Hema D.
    2 days

    So nice of u dear

  • Renu S.
    2 days

    What a great gesture, hats off 👍

  • Manisha N.
    2 days

    👏👏

  • Shamim R.
    2 days

    Very nice mam.U r great.

  • Deepak S.
    2 days

    U hv earned immense respect for yourself by coming forward with this noble idea and action. God bless you.

  • Subrahmanya M.
    2 days

    Great

  • Marja-Liisa S.
    2 days

    Here in Finland, mother’s get payed 25 € per liter of mother milk. Its like 30 dollars. Its so important for the new born babies.

  • Bhat S.
    2 days

    It takes courage to come up with this ideas . What a lady , massive respect 💯 afterall maa maa hoti hai 💖

  • Vinita K.
    2 days

    Good work

  • Aarttii A.
    2 days

    Congrats. Proud of u