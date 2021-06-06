back
This New Mom Wants To Donate Breast Milk To Covid Orphans
Ronita Rekhi has been a mom for just three months, and she wants to help out during the pandemic. She's offering to donate breast milk to infants who lost their mothers to the coronavirus.
06/06/2021 2:57 AM
39 comments
Rekha J.5 hours
Hats off to you Runa 👍👍👍 God Bless!!!
Nitin J.19 hours
Grt work all d best...👍👍👍
Gurung G.19 hours
Keep Up with the Good Work 👍
Gurung G.19 hours
🙏 HATS OFF
Gurung G.19 hours
An Adorable and a Great Contribution indeed !!!❤️ God Bless 🙏
Gurung G.20 hours
❤️❤️❤️❤️ Hi Ronita , I am deeps chema and I am really glad to know chori about the contribution ❤️❤️❤️ You are really a GREAT MOM IN THE WORLD
Biplob D.21 hours
ধন্য তুমি।তোমার মত মা হতে পারে ক'জনা।
Dhrubajyoti G.a day
Wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ravi K.a day
she is mother for all ...she is great
SHINU S.a day
Respect
Hema D.2 days
So nice of u dear
Renu S.2 days
What a great gesture, hats off 👍
Manisha N.2 days
👏👏
Shamim R.2 days
Very nice mam.U r great.
Deepak S.2 days
U hv earned immense respect for yourself by coming forward with this noble idea and action. God bless you.
Subrahmanya M.2 days
Great
Marja-Liisa S.2 days
Here in Finland, mother’s get payed 25 € per liter of mother milk. Its like 30 dollars. Its so important for the new born babies.
Bhat S.2 days
It takes courage to come up with this ideas . What a lady , massive respect 💯 afterall maa maa hoti hai 💖
Vinita K.2 days
Good work
Aarttii A.2 days
Congrats. Proud of u