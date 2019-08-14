back

This Techie Couple Became Organic Farmers In Gujarat

Why did Vivek and Brinda Shah drop their jobs in Silicon Valley to start an eco-friendly farm in India? The couple explained to Brut India.

08/14/2019 11:00 AMupdated: 08/28/2019 12:28 PM
  • 801.7k
  • 287

Changing India

180 comments

  • Devani T.
    09/25/2019 00:01

    Congratulations For your new, amazzzzing and interesting journey.

  • Mohammed S.
    09/05/2019 12:26

    Nice buddy keep it up 😍

  • Balram S.
    09/05/2019 03:28

    kya baat hai...... excellent work 👍👍

  • Nagendra G.
    09/04/2019 14:20

    superb couples

  • Shiva A.
    09/03/2019 19:44

    congratulations Sir

  • Srinivas R.
    09/03/2019 13:48

    See this Sharath Chandra Vindula

  • CH H.
    09/03/2019 09:26

    Swimming against the river .... best of luck

  • Jagannath B.
    09/02/2019 15:04

    That is the real life for eatch other

  • Deepak R.
    09/01/2019 14:43

    Thanks

  • Dharmesh L.
    09/01/2019 00:55

    Can you give detail of how to control pests sir?

  • Dharmesh L.
    09/01/2019 00:54

    hi

  • Raja R.
    08/31/2019 04:20

    Well done n very inspiring.

  • Daisy H.
    08/30/2019 14:32

    Excellent example.

  • Naveen S.
    08/30/2019 08:21

    Very good inspiration to so many people

  • Vimal C.
    08/29/2019 18:11

    Congratulations...well done job both

  • Deepak S.
    08/29/2019 03:31

    sare your contact number

  • Ajay M.
    08/28/2019 16:35

    👍

  • Shivasiva M.
    08/28/2019 11:46

    Wowwwwssss😂😂

  • Suresh K.
    08/28/2019 03:25

    Very good

  • Bijali O.
    08/28/2019 00:58

    Well done. Keep up your good work.