This Techie Couple Became Organic Farmers In Gujarat
Why did Vivek and Brinda Shah drop their jobs in Silicon Valley to start an eco-friendly farm in India? The couple explained to Brut India.
08/14/2019 11:00 AMupdated: 08/28/2019 12:28 PM
180 comments
Devani T.09/25/2019 00:01
Congratulations For your new, amazzzzing and interesting journey.
Mohammed S.09/05/2019 12:26
Nice buddy keep it up 😍
Balram S.09/05/2019 03:28
kya baat hai...... excellent work 👍👍
Nagendra G.09/04/2019 14:20
superb couples
Shiva A.09/03/2019 19:44
congratulations Sir
Srinivas R.09/03/2019 13:48
See this Sharath Chandra Vindula
CH H.09/03/2019 09:26
Swimming against the river .... best of luck
Jagannath B.09/02/2019 15:04
That is the real life for eatch other
Deepak R.09/01/2019 14:43
Thanks
Dharmesh L.09/01/2019 00:55
Can you give detail of how to control pests sir?
Dharmesh L.09/01/2019 00:54
hi
Raja R.08/31/2019 04:20
Well done n very inspiring.
Daisy H.08/30/2019 14:32
Excellent example.
Naveen S.08/30/2019 08:21
Very good inspiration to so many people
Vimal C.08/29/2019 18:11
Congratulations...well done job both
Deepak S.08/29/2019 03:31
sare your contact number
Ajay M.08/28/2019 16:35
👍
Shivasiva M.08/28/2019 11:46
Wowwwwssss😂😂
Suresh K.08/28/2019 03:25
Very good
Bijali O.08/28/2019 00:58
Well done. Keep up your good work.