back
Three Girls Who Topped The Board
These board exam toppers weathered the perfect storm: coronavirus + lockdown + financial hardship. Still, here are their incredible scores. 👏
08/01/2020 4:27 PM
- 36.8k
- 458
- 9
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
8 comments
Vineet C.08/02/2020 09:04
Clapping for all the girls I hope in the future they acheev all the goals
Alok K.08/01/2020 17:49
Congratulations...
Narashim M.08/01/2020 17:29
Congratulations
Indranil B.08/01/2020 17:27
Great and congratulations 2u all!!!!!
Tasha C.08/01/2020 16:49
Wow girl's 😍 👏
Manimohon N.08/01/2020 16:46
Result for their hardwork
Mahia S.08/01/2020 16:30
♥
Brut India07/31/2020 13:20
Hear from another achiever who beat the odds to bring a high score in her 12th board exams: