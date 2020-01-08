back

Three Girls Who Topped The Board

These board exam toppers weathered the perfect storm: coronavirus + lockdown + financial hardship. Still, here are their incredible scores. 👏

08/01/2020 4:27 PM
  • 36.8k
  • 9

8 comments

  • Vineet C.
    08/02/2020 09:04

    Clapping for all the girls I hope in the future they acheev all the goals

  • Alok K.
    08/01/2020 17:49

    Congratulations...

  • Narashim M.
    08/01/2020 17:29

    Congratulations

  • Indranil B.
    08/01/2020 17:27

    Great and congratulations 2u all!!!!!

  • Tasha C.
    08/01/2020 16:49

    Wow girl's 😍 👏

  • Manimohon N.
    08/01/2020 16:46

    Result for their hardwork

  • Mahia S.
    08/01/2020 16:30

  • Brut India
    07/31/2020 13:20

    Hear from another achiever who beat the odds to bring a high score in her 12th board exams:

