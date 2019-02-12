Turning Public Buses Into Toilets

Ever wanted to hang out in a toilet? You can now. 🚽
104 comments
Bhairavi D.04/01/2019 11:46
Mumbai can definitely do with quite a few of these
Kanika S.03/11/2019 10:18
Superb initiative 👍 👍 .... It's really helpful for the females .....and thanks for this step it really means a lot for all females 👏 👏
Abhinav B.03/11/2019 06:15
So inspiring 💚
Ameen W.03/11/2019 05:47
Who said we didn’t hang out in toilet before..😜 school ka jamaneh paar Saab toilet mai hee ekata hote teh
Arulnithi L.03/10/2019 15:39
Awesome..keep it up..This should be done in Chennai also..atleast in big cities
Sateya P.03/10/2019 05:09
Excellent
Shantanu D.03/09/2019 13:37
impressive na?
Yugan S.03/08/2019 21:24
Awesome great idea..... Need more info on this campaign
Ajay M.03/07/2019 14:50
Kudos, very much required...
PriYa S.03/07/2019 02:13
very good but only one is not enough.
Ankita S.03/06/2019 12:48
And where do the boys go? On the streets?
Rhondemo A.03/05/2019 19:48
next project l?
Ruby D.03/04/2019 10:22
Good job👍👍
Debasish D.03/04/2019 09:58
Nice steps
Braja G.03/04/2019 09:55
Awesome minute thinking 💕💕
Megha K.03/03/2019 11:52
dekhechis?
Mushahid A.03/03/2019 11:06
We have toilets Much better than you country you dumbo! :3
Sony K.03/02/2019 14:20
Amazing idea
Paul P.03/02/2019 07:08
They feed,drill, jumped boat to boat n live that way.
Riddhi P.03/01/2019 15:29
Plz check these