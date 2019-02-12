back

Turning Public Buses Into Toilets

Ever wanted to hang out in a toilet? You can now. 🚽

  • Bhairavi D.
    04/01/2019 11:46

    Mumbai can definitely do with quite a few of these

  • Kanika S.
    03/11/2019 10:18

    Superb initiative 👍 👍 .... It's really helpful for the females .....and thanks for this step it really means a lot for all females 👏 👏

  • Abhinav B.
    03/11/2019 06:15

    So inspiring 💚

  • Ameen W.
    03/11/2019 05:47

    Who said we didn’t hang out in toilet before..😜 school ka jamaneh paar Saab toilet mai hee ekata hote teh

  • Arulnithi L.
    03/10/2019 15:39

    Awesome..keep it up..This should be done in Chennai also..atleast in big cities

  • Sateya P.
    03/10/2019 05:09

    Excellent

  • Shantanu D.
    03/09/2019 13:37

    impressive na?

  • Yugan S.
    03/08/2019 21:24

    Awesome great idea..... Need more info on this campaign

  • Ajay M.
    03/07/2019 14:50

    Kudos, very much required...

  • PriYa S.
    03/07/2019 02:13

    very good but only one is not enough.

  • Ankita S.
    03/06/2019 12:48

    And where do the boys go? On the streets?

  • Rhondemo A.
    03/05/2019 19:48

    next project l?

  • Ruby D.
    03/04/2019 10:22

    Good job👍👍

  • Debasish D.
    03/04/2019 09:58

    Nice steps

  • Braja G.
    03/04/2019 09:55

    Awesome minute thinking 💕💕

  • Megha K.
    03/03/2019 11:52

    dekhechis?

  • Mushahid A.
    03/03/2019 11:06

    We have toilets Much better than you country you dumbo! :3

  • Sony K.
    03/02/2019 14:20

    Amazing idea

  • Paul P.
    03/02/2019 07:08

    They feed,drill, jumped boat to boat n live that way.

  • Riddhi P.
    03/01/2019 15:29

    Plz check these