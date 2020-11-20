back
Two Survivors Of Sex Abuse Speak Out
Two survivors of child sexual abuse just met after baring their stories to the world. Here's how Lokesh and Sahithi discuss trauma.
20/11/2020 5:27 AM
11 comments
Amita B.4 days
..you both are very courageous.. hope your thoughts and braveness of speech enlighten other people.who have undergone similar situation..
Ashima S.4 days
Brave to share the experience with the world. Courageous to stand up for yourself. Strong to have endured such immense pain. Blessed to have found support. Best wishes, healing and peace to both and all other survivors reading this❤️
Lincy M.6 days
2 brave & strong ppl❤️
Molly M.6 days
How very brave of you to discuss what happened to you. I am truly sorry for all you have had to endure. You are stronger than those who hurt you! Wishing you both a wonderful future! Have you taken them to court? You have given a voice and courage to thousands!
Faghir B.7 days
You guys are beyond amazing and very brave. It CAN'T be easy to share your stories with the entire world. But im sure by doing this you are healing your WHOLE life and probably helping others to do the same. Stay blessed and stay strong both of you. And there should be ZERO-tolerance policy towards child molestation and those who sexually abuse children and cause irreparable harm should face the death penalty. I dont believe these people would ever change cox they are sick in their mind and soul.
Meena S.7 days
Every one should have to talk about this matter chid abusing is a most dangerous evil in our community it directly attack in child's mind 😭
Cresentia D.7 days
Always keep girl child away from male relatives and family members
Geeta B.7 days
Brave & Strong children of today in our country.
Hem K.20/11/2020 06:32
Thank you so much. Been there known this felt the same.
Frank E.20/11/2020 05:52
Brut India19/11/2020 16:40
This is the story that convinced Sahithi to speak out about her own abuse to her family and the world: https://www.facebook.com/brutindia/posts/990222688125537