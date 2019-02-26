Vandana Shiva Explains Delhi's Pollution

At a @C40Cities event, environmental activist Vandana Shiva told Brut India why blaming Punjab's crop burning for city pollution might not be fair to farmers. 🔥🌾🏭
63 comments
Nitin D.11/07/2019 07:52
Very eloquent speech for the English speaking urban elites, Green Peacers and industry bashers. No mention of public policy on pollution control, housing permits, agricultural reforms or irrigation. Punjab farmers are not allowed to plant early using ground water because of falling water table, but not privided timely irrigation water by pipelines. They have to wait for monsoons. Then harvesting gets delayed and so customary crop burning gets delayed. These guys want to go back to living in the 50's cottage industry behind the house, jholi shopping, eat where you grow, no packaging for easy distribution and extended shelf life, no fast junk food but street junk food is okay. Life spans have increased, quality of life has improved, productivity has increased, transportation has improved, nutrition has improved, poverty has reduced. Let's talk about the progress made and wanted by people and not regress to the good old days of senior citizens pining for the good old ways. Eloquence does not solve problems, solutions do. Progress, like rivers, cannot be stopped but can be channeled in a responsible way.
April J.03/28/2019 14:35
What da fuck is she eating, she’s tubby
Sparsh K.03/26/2019 02:15
I thought someone who is fitness freak gonna tell us about funk food and it's mountain of garbage. "Lakho chuhe Billi khaay chali Hugh ko "
Rajesh M.03/25/2019 11:18
Sure, Madam. But, who bells the cat?
अनूप स.03/25/2019 10:04
Totally agreed💐💐
Ramesh P.03/25/2019 05:24
Brilliantly said the truth
Ramesh P.03/25/2019 05:17
Yes that’s very true and sad that people India are becoming obese long term health problems cost to family and the country
Mehul L.03/24/2019 07:44
Why they don't communicate in Hindi. Half of India won't understand what she is saying. Is that for Media attention or to sound more intellectual. They travel in their luxury cars, have a air conditioned house, eat at high end restaurants and then teach other people what to do. All I am saying is Do something other than Discussion and Debating and Lead by example.
Amlan S.03/23/2019 15:01
Behind her there is a wood chamber that is made of cutting down some healthy tree. Why don't we start talking there from first.
Niruta R.03/22/2019 08:03
Brilliant thought
Sonia F.03/20/2019 01:47
Yiu nailed it lady
Soumendu M.03/18/2019 20:01
Innovation and thinking and work must have proper values towards desires of choice of freedom for happy living is important part from environment to all as a member. Just think you!
Umay N.03/18/2019 11:07
Bindi
Vasanth M.03/17/2019 17:25
Good sound bites but the reality is we cannot afford to continue with traditional agriculture practices to feed the growth in population, arm chair agriculturists fund these kind of speeches appealing but the demands of food security, water scarcity and land shortages means we have to adopt modern scientific methods to increase yield by methods of GMO etc what sounds good to the urban middle class in terms of organic etc is in reality is not sustainable.. for example this year India has a huge shortage of maize to feed livestock etc and we are importing maize from countries like Ukraine etc and the reason for this shortage is the use of inefficient breeds of maize that produce yield a fraction of the global average...
Hemant K.03/17/2019 17:11
She is right. Rich and upper middle class Indians are responsible for pollution. Their pride doesn't allow them to put their cars at home and travel by public transport. This is unique to India as rich people in Japan and Europe travel in metro with pride and feeling of patriotism. But Indians show their patriotism only by trolling liberals and environmentalists on social media.
Ravichandra A.03/17/2019 10:32
I agree with ur thought madam
Bidisha M.03/17/2019 05:21
Crop burning is not right solution...burn our wrong way&get a nice future which showing Bandana Shiva...Bande Bandana mata & Shib shakti sena..👍👌🙏🙏🌺💓🍁🌹🌷🌿🌴🌲❤🌱🍀
Devesh M.03/17/2019 03:55
Set a responsibility first for polluting environment, and than review why consumers should be penalised when manufacturers are the pioneer polluters. Consumers are the trapped one.
Rachit S.03/16/2019 15:36
When she speaks i know she's right.
Patricia C.03/16/2019 15:24
Tnx Babi Likyakt for your appricistion of my post l.