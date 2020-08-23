back
Watch Masks Offering Varying Degrees Of Protection
Some woolly-headed influencers have taken to social media saying masks infringe upon our freedom. But here’s what the scientists have recently discovered. Yeah, science!
08/23/2020 5:27 AM
Malik F.7 days
. Home made ny use karna bolra re
Imran A.08/26/2020 04:52
Wearing Mask? Is It Safe? How Many People Following The Rule?( Social Distancing, Wearing Mask, Santize Body or Hand Etc) Who Following The Rule 😔 City 15-20% Wearing Mask 30-35% Social Distancing 5-10% Santize Body or Hands Village 1-5% Wearing Mask 5-10% Social Distancing 1-5% Santize Body or Hands
Sumit B.08/25/2020 14:34
Thanks for sharing this valuable and scientific information on very correct time This type of information we needed to restrict the spread of COVID
Swati G.08/25/2020 04:26
bhaiya... watch this!
अमन प.08/24/2020 11:35
बोसरी के , हम अंगौछा पहनते हैं जिसमे 7 परत होती है
Sumana M.08/24/2020 02:32
Still people are buying fancy masks
Brandon A.08/23/2020 19:46
So basically, some mask is better than no mask !!
Ajay M.08/23/2020 19:03
First of all I am not using any homemade mask,I am using a 3 ply surgical mask.My point is don't come up daily with a new thing about mask because people are already fed up with this,just announce once which mask and with how many layers along with cost efficient will help in preventing and spreading the disease.Dont you confuse the people daily with your new investigations and report.
Mirza O.08/23/2020 18:28
What about co2... the one we r supposed to exhale but we inhale it.?????
Saurabh J.08/23/2020 16:48
A Video Released against home made mask as it has affect there MASKed ECONOMY .
Rakshit S.08/23/2020 16:29
1.50 rupye m full moj
Swati G.08/23/2020 15:19
And what about N95 mask?
Gibson B.08/23/2020 11:25
Good informations
Doren N.08/23/2020 10:05
Whether you mask yourself corona will reach you
Nabamita D.08/23/2020 10:04
Good one
Jagdeep B.08/23/2020 08:23
100% homemade masks dont do shite. But then we go into the realms of wearing this mask while other so called precautions are not being adhered to, like keeping your distance from one another (which makes no sense as the virus is airborne anyway) or knowing if anything you touch outside your home has been properly cleansed (which it never is because lets be honest, you cant clean everything all the time!).
Itc H.08/23/2020 07:50
See than to understand
Sathya N.08/23/2020 07:40
Watch this when you eat and try not to puke 😂😂
Baljeet S.08/23/2020 07:05
First having boosting up the production of N95 masks for months, now even the govt. have said N95 isnt of great aid. No standards at all !! Cover your mouth while sneezing even with the mask on and sanitize it then, whether y'all wear a cloth mask, surgical mask or some such.
Surya R.08/23/2020 06:43
WORK IS WORSHIP 🙏 😷Supporting 👌