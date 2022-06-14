What do you look for in skin care labels? 👀
The Indian millennial wants a lot more from their skin care products. Brut finds out what checks their boxes. ✅
When Beer Meets Art
This Indian beer brand has mango, Bollywood and a whole lot more in their latest collection of craft beers. 🍻 This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
YouTube: The Birthplace of the Creator Economy
14 years ago when YouTube launched in India, it gave creators a platform to share their stories. With #CreatingForIndia, watch how YouTube India continues to fuel a thriving creator economy. https://yt.be/PzDwp Paid partnership with YouTube. 🎥: Nawab's Kitchen, Rachana Phadke Ranade, Tetseo Sisters, Art Tech, THE DANCE MAFIA This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
Is The Air We Breathe At Home Safe?
Did you know that the air you breathe in at home is 2-5 times worse than what’s outdoors? Here’s what you can do to improve it. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
What Is Chingari’s GARI Token?
This Indian cryptocurrency just went global! Chingari’s GARI made its debut on twenty-one international platforms. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
Is Your Favourite Product Good For The Planet?
Three reasons why brands are becoming environmentally responsible. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
This Entrepreneur Is Striving To Improve The Air We Breathe
His six-month-old son couldn’t breathe. So Madhusudhan Anand set out on a mission to help the world breathe better. This is his #RiseWithupGrad story. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
Meet The People Behind Your Favourite Chocolates
Transforming cocoa beans into mouth-watering chocolates is a blend of art, science and hard work. Brut brings to you the story of #CocoaLife, the 55+ years old initiative of Mondelez India, nurturing the future of cocoa farming in India. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
This Start Up Will Change The Way You Send Packages
LivingPackets's THE BOX reduces the cardboard and plastic waste generated by sending and receiving packages. Find out more about this environment-friendly packaging here... This video has been produced in partnership with a brand