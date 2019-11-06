Which Air Purifier Should You Buy

Here’s a simple breakdown on how to choose the most ideal air purifier to battle air pollution.
9 comments
Soumya R.11/25/2019 14:10
Why shouldn't we change our need which makes pollute air...rather than accepting those air purifiers...i know no body such a shit care about time... specially liberal mindset people..
Vinod K.11/20/2019 11:39
TeeterBlvd7ffg
Dhvanit V.11/13/2019 12:01
Instead you could plant a tree in front of your house or indoor plat can do the job witout electricity
Stanley X.11/12/2019 06:31
Need money even to breath fresh air
Rahul K.11/10/2019 09:05
We can invest same money to build plants and tree it will save a lot
Brut India11/06/2019 06:48
The Taj Mahal already has its set of air purifiers: https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/taj-mahal-air-purifier-intl-scli-hnk/index.html
Praveen M.11/06/2019 04:20
Why there is a need of air purifiers? Why don't we minimize the pollution factors? Not everyone can afford an air purifier.
Mohaimenul I.11/06/2019 02:30
This is about to be the much needed gadget. Verily the future will be nothing but the inferno for us.
AJ A.11/05/2019 19:21
I don't hate air purifier but these businesses will touch sky high in near future targetting all the polluted cities.its time to get into india its now or never.in delhi i think there are more vehicles than people leaving.