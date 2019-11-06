back

Which Air Purifier Should You Buy

Here’s a simple breakdown on how to choose the most ideal air purifier to battle air pollution.

11/06/2019 6:58 AM
  • Soumya R.
    11/25/2019 14:10

    Why shouldn't we change our need which makes pollute air...rather than accepting those air purifiers...i know no body such a shit care about time... specially liberal mindset people..

  • Vinod K.
    11/20/2019 11:39

  • Dhvanit V.
    11/13/2019 12:01

    Instead you could plant a tree in front of your house or indoor plat can do the job witout electricity

  • Stanley X.
    11/12/2019 06:31

    Need money even to breath fresh air

  • Rahul K.
    11/10/2019 09:05

    We can invest same money to build plants and tree it will save a lot

  • Brut India
    11/06/2019 06:48

    The Taj Mahal already has its set of air purifiers: https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/taj-mahal-air-purifier-intl-scli-hnk/index.html

  • Praveen M.
    11/06/2019 04:20

    Why there is a need of air purifiers? Why don't we minimize the pollution factors? Not everyone can afford an air purifier.

  • Mohaimenul I.
    11/06/2019 02:30

    This is about to be the much needed gadget. Verily the future will be nothing but the inferno for us.

  • AJ A.
    11/05/2019 19:21

    I don't hate air purifier but these businesses will touch sky high in near future targetting all the polluted cities.its time to get into india its now or never.in delhi i think there are more vehicles than people leaving.