Why Do We Always Have Room For Dessert?

Do you always have room for dessert? There's a scientific reason for that — it's called sensory-specific satiety.

03/09/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 03/09/2020 11:02 AM
7 comments

  • Ritik M.
    8 hours

    That's 10% law given by blind.....often studied in biology.

  • Rehan U.
    9 hours

    I've got sensory-specific satiety 💪

  • Siddhi R.
    13 hours

    just what I explained u yesterday

  • Archana A.
    13 hours

    , , 🤣🤮

  • Raman S.
    13 hours

    That's economics laws ...law of diminishing marginal utility

  • Arwa H.
    13 hours

    , Food Psychology post. Want to tag ma'am but cant.

  • Rajratna G.
    13 hours

    How much this fake Feminist paid you.