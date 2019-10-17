back

Why This Village Drained A 35-Acre Lake Out

After an HIV-positive woman committed suicide in it, a 35 acre lake was completely drained out. Although the virus doesn't transmit through water, villagers refused to go near it. 😮

10/04/2019 6:59 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 10:58 AM
  • 51.9k
  • 39

And even more

  1. 3:41

    Right Back To Frontlines After Covid

  2. 4:43

    Covid Doesn’t Discriminate: Private Docs Seek Safeguards

  3. 3:06

    A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents

  4. 3:16

    Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time

  5. 3:00

    Doctor Mummifies Himself In PPE Kit

  6. 2:13

    UP Cop Implores Bystanders To Help

36 comments

  • Kiran M.
    10/17/2019 06:17

    Lot of fish die or any aqua, are thy different frm human being??v all hv life.

  • Necu Z.
    10/13/2019 18:16

    Oudated news

  • Amey M.
    10/09/2019 08:32

    Wow

  • Kambo Y.
    10/09/2019 05:25

    Wellcome to India

  • Devanand B.
    10/08/2019 14:55

    foolish

  • Amritanshu S.
    10/08/2019 05:21

    Locals are big time chutiya! They should be thrown into the lake.

  • Yash Y.
    10/08/2019 04:51

    This is one of the worst myth I've ever seen

  • Clapton S.
    10/08/2019 03:48

    But where is the water gone?

  • Indranil G.
    10/07/2019 09:11

    Will you drink water from a pond where a dead body is floating and the water is stagnant

  • Sandy L.
    10/07/2019 06:01

    There is nothing more frightful than ignorance in action.

  • Zeu S.
    10/06/2019 13:13

    Fools

  • Job M.
    10/06/2019 10:54

    Education!!!

  • Saranga B.
    10/06/2019 09:53

    That's y education is the need of hour

  • James N.
    10/06/2019 05:41

    this happen to our place ( Sugnu ) to not exactly same but... the mind , view ,way of thinking , attitude so and so ...why this type of discrimination happen is due to lack of knowledge about the HIV, not knowing the proper root how it cause and most danger one is 🚹human self ego , they/ we thing that those who suffer from this virus(AIDS) are social enemy they are drug user,💉 prostitute🚻etc pliz stop criticise them as animal,🐯🐅🐆 impt advice:-One HIV+ person ( man / woman ) can destroy a big number of society population if they like to treat as how we/ treat them so....

  • Sidharth P.
    10/06/2019 05:24

    Gaandu log

  • Nigel C.
    10/06/2019 02:55

    This incident happened last year on 5th December. https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/after-hiv-positive-woman-ends-life-in-lake-karnataka-villagers-want-it-drained-1958364

  • Naval D.
    10/05/2019 20:13

    This happened when people are not educated in our country, we don’t want digital india we need education in india

  • Avinaba M.
    10/05/2019 15:34

    Honestly I get it

  • Venkatesh P.
    10/05/2019 12:00

    It's not misscosuption.. It moral sense.. Its sucks knowing Yr drinking something horrying mixed in it.... Even i won't drink it..

  • Vinod L.
    10/05/2019 03:22

    That Lake water should have been transported to home for drinking to those people's who commented here. Or to literate those villagers these fuckers should have gone there to drink such water. Where are those highly educated fuck offs, give a demo instead blabbering. FUCK Brut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.