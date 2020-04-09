back
Woman & 3 Daughters Flee Lockdown On Foot
The world's biggest lockdown forced Priya and her three daughters to start walking from Delhi to Kanpur. National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri covered a part of their journey. He told Brut why he feels regret looking back.
04/09/2020 8:57 AMupdated: 04/09/2020 11:11 AM
