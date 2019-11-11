back
"Beach Warriors" Work Tirelessly To Save Marine Life
As Ganeshotsav ends with mass idol immersions, dead fish and turtles are washing up ashore. But this group of "beach warriors" are working against the clock to save the helpless animals.
09/14/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:05 PM
Kiran J.11/11/2019 07:25
People r emotionally they think by doing pooja of an idol & immersing idols in the sea is a tradition faith . They don't understand how dangerous risk is developing in air day by day air is getting polluted we hv to bring awareness GOD IS WITHIN ONESELF GOD DOESN'T SAY TO HUMANS TO POLLUTE NATURE WHICH IS CREATED BY GOD ITSELF AS GOD IS WITHIN EVERY SOUL .HOW CAN HUMANS SPOIL NATURE & create problems fr GOD WITHIN EVERY HUMAN. IN OLDEN DAYS PEOPLE USE TO MAKE GANPATI OF SPICES ,VEGETABLES AS ANNAPURNA DEVI RECIDES IN FOOD ,THEY USE TO DO POOJA & those vegetables spices were distributed as prashad to devotees who cm fr darshan ,there was no wastage of food nor air was polluted
Kashif S.10/13/2019 15:10
Y are these so called gods ridiculled..
Jai P.09/30/2019 18:14
Hope in a hopeless system.
Satjot D.09/30/2019 12:57
This is systems failure and they love to waste time of its citizens and hide their flaws .For them, marine life has no importance .
Raigiri S.09/27/2019 12:36
If you are worried about Turtles, how about Bulls and Goats during Ramzan Brut India?
Isvar T.09/24/2019 18:49
HarSal Lakhon karodon Bakre Karte Hain Uska Kya
Nadira J.09/23/2019 23:34
Rubbish !!!
Manu R.09/23/2019 03:26
This should be banned!! Only way people will di the right thing!!!
Acif K.09/21/2019 17:08
Why to pollute it at first place
Balerao S.09/20/2019 04:18
Don't target HINDU FESTIVALS ... BRU*** save Hinduism. THIS IS ALL MADE UP FOOTAGE...
Raju M.09/19/2019 14:53
This Brut India seems to have been managed by Indian born Fehmi Mohammed who studied in Symbiosis was living in Bangalore earlier now working for TRT media group in Turkey .
Kay F.09/19/2019 10:02
Psalm 115 1 Not to us, Lord, not to us but to your name be the glory, because of your love and faithfulness. 2 Why do the nations say, “Where is their God?” 3 Our God is in heaven; he does whatever pleases him. 4 But their idols are silver and gold, made by human hands. 5 They have mouths, but cannot speak, eyes, but cannot see. 6 They have ears, but cannot hear, noses, but cannot smell. 7 They have hands, but cannot feel, feet, but cannot walk, nor can they utter a sound with their throats. 8 Those who make them will be like them, and so will all who trust in them.
Vidya S.09/19/2019 09:18
Visarjan unke samne karke dekhne ke liye rukna fir us mandal saja deni hi padhegi aour homes ko same tabhi ye rukega
Mohammed A.09/18/2019 17:58
This is the height of double standard one side the government and the desh Bhakta swachh Bharat abhiyan and the other side is this
Manish S.09/18/2019 14:23
So many paramount intellects here!
Kiran K.09/18/2019 14:05
We do not kill them intentionally like the peacefull does
Shiva T.09/18/2019 11:45
तू मदारजत रोज मीठ खाता है वो
Lucy S.09/18/2019 11:04
Kya karna hai, Ganpati bappa moriya bolna hai bas, mai aur kuch nahi jaanti.
Shefali B.09/18/2019 09:53
It should be made mandatory everywhere to make very small sizes of idols so that soil water creatures n d environment around can be saved.
Sangeeta V.09/18/2019 06:36
Leaf or agriculture products Ganesha, visarjan by immersion thrice in water and.then removing to place under a tree . Such methods can be eco-friendly.